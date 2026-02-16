Silver Price Forecasts: XAG/USD holds above $74.50 with bears gaining momentum

Silver (XAG/USD) shows marginal losses on Monday, trading near $77.00 at the time of writing, with last week’s lows of $74.50 at short distance. The White metal has been trading choppy over the last few weeks, with the bearish trend from the late January highs still in play.



Precious metals remain unable to draw support from the US Dollar’s weakness, and maintain a moderately negative bias, with trading volumes subdued on Monday, as most Asian markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holidays. The US market will also be closed for the President’s Day holiday.

Technical Analysis

XAG/USD trades at $77.09, below the downward-trending 50-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) in the 4-hour chart, which highlights the near-term bearish trend. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram remains negative, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) prints 43, a level consistent with a neutral-to-bearish tone.

Immediate support is seen at last week's lows near $74.40, ahead of the February 6 low near $64.00. Immediate resistance is at the mentioned SMA, now around $80.00. Further up, the top of last week's trading range, near $86.30, will challenge bulls ahead of February 4 highs above $92.00.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)