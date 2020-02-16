Forex Today: Coronavirus weight on growth keeping investors on the back foot

Here is what you need to know on Monday, February 17th:
- US data released on Friday was mixed, with Retail Sales up by 0.3% but the core reading disappointing by holding flat, while Industrial Production fell in January. Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment jumped to 100.9 in February according to preliminary estimates, beating expectations and partially offsetting the negative headlines.
- During the weekend, China reported that there were 68,500 cases of coronavirus, while the death toll rose to 1,669. A Chinese woman died in France, the first death reported in Europe. Concerns likely to keep the market in risk-off mode.
- EUR/USD remained pressured and settled at its lowest since April 2017 as Germany Q4 GDP showed that the economy didn’t grow in the three months to December.
- GBP/USD flirted with 1.300 but bounced, holding on to Cabinet reshuffle-related gains.
- Gold prices benefited for increased demand for safety. Spot gold settled at $1,583.74 a troy ounce.
- Crude oil prices edged higher at the end of the week, as Russian oil producers favour extending production cuts.
- Cryptocurrency market update: Ethereum stands tall amid broad crypto correction
EUR/USD trades above 34-month lows after US retail sales miss
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, above the lowest since April 2017. The US Control Group disappointed by staying flat in January. Consumer sentiment beat expectations. Germany reported a 0% growth in Q4 2019.
GBP/USD ticks down after reshuffle-related rally
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, consolidating its gains after UK PM Johnson nominated Sunak as Chancellor instead of Javid, potentially directing fiscal stimulus. Brexit concerns and coronavirus developments are in play.
US retail sales modestly higher in January, soft in the details
Consumers kept to their habits boosting purchases last month but the holiday season was slower than its initial reading giving the New Year a soft beginning.
WTI climbs to fresh two-week highs above $52
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell below the $51 handle on Thursday but recovered a large portion of its losses to close the day at $51.50 on easing concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global energy demand.
