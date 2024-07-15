Forex Today: Cautious start to week ahead of Fed Chairman Powell speech

Here is what you need to know on Monday, July 15:

Markets have started the new week in a cautious manner following news of an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump. The economic calendar will not feature any high-impact data releases on Monday. Later in the American session, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell will be delivering a speech at the Economic Club of Washington.

US Dollar PRICE Last 7 days The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.62% -1.33% -1.80% -0.06% -0.56% 0.66% -0.17% EUR 0.62% -0.51% -0.88% 0.88% 0.22% 1.63% 0.79% GBP 1.33% 0.51% -0.41% 1.42% 0.73% 2.15% 1.31% JPY 1.80% 0.88% 0.41% 1.78% 1.28% 2.67% 1.72% CAD 0.06% -0.88% -1.42% -1.78% -0.54% 0.72% -0.09% AUD 0.56% -0.22% -0.73% -1.28% 0.54% 1.41% 0.57% NZD -0.66% -1.63% -2.15% -2.67% -0.72% -1.41% -0.83% CHF 0.17% -0.79% -1.31% -1.72% 0.09% -0.57% 0.83% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Following the sharp decline seen in the second half of the previous week, the US Dollar Index stays in a consolidation phase above 104.00 in the early European session on Monday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield fluctuates above 4.2% and US stock index futures trade modestly higher.

During the Asian trading hours, the data from China showed that the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual pace of 4.7% in the second quarter. This reading followed the 5.3% growth recorded in the first quarter and came in worse than the market expectation for an expansion of 5.1%. Meanwhile, Retail Sales grew 2% on a yearly basis in June, falling short of analysts' estimate of 3.3%, and Industrial Production expanded 5.3%, down from 5.6% in May.

AUD/USD fluctuates in a tight channel slightly below 0.6800 following the disappointing Chinese data.

EUR/USD gained more than 0.6% last week and registered its highest weekly close since early March. The pair stays in a consolidation phase and trades at around 1.0900 in the European morning on Monday.

GBP/USD rose more than 1% for the second consecutive time last week and touched a yearly high. The pair currently trades in a tight channel slightly below 1.3000.

Following the upsurge seen on Thursday, Gold struggled to preserve its bullish momentum and registered small losses on Friday. Nevertheless, XAU/USD manages to hold steady above $2,400 at the beginning of the week.

After suffering heavy losses in the second half of the previous week, USD/JPY finds it difficult to stage a recovery. The pair was last seen trading modestly lower on the day below 158.00.