Forex Today: Caution is poised to increase ahead of US CPI

The US Dollar added to Friday’s strong recovery despite US yields trading mostly on the back foot, all against the backdrop of steady expectations of a rate cut by the Fed later in the month.
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 10:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to three-day tops near 101.80 as investors priced in a 25 bps rate cut as the most likely scenario at the Fed’s next meeting. The NFIB Business Optimism Index is due on September 10 along with the API’s weekly report on US crude oil supplies.
EUR/USD succumbed once again to the upbeat tone in the Greenback, approaching to recent lows around the 1.1030 zone. The final Inflation Rate in Germany will take centre stage on September 10.
Further weakness saw GBP/USD retreat to three-week lows near 1.3070 following the intense recovery in the US Dollar. On September 10 comes the publication of the significant UK’s labour market report.
USD/JPY set aside a four-day negative streak and flirted with the 144.00 region on the back of the strong move higher in the Greenback. Next on tap on the Japanese calendar will be the speech by the BoJ’s Nakagawa on September 11.
AUD/USD traded in a volatile fashion and ended the day with humble losses around 0.6660. The Westpac Consumer Confidence is expected on September 10, seconded by the NAB Business Confidence, final Building Permits and final Private House Approvals.
The resurgence of supply disruptions concerns seem to have temporarily offset Chinese demand jitters, helping prices of WTI regain some composure and advance to the vicinity of the $69.00 mark per barrel.
Gold prices rose modestly on Monday, leaving behind part of recent losses and regaining the area beyond the key $2,500 mark per ounce troy. Silver prices followed suit despite the stronger US Dollar and reclaimed the $28.00 mark per ounce and above.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: The 200-day SMA holds the downside…for now
Quite a volatile session saw AUD/USD end barely changing from Friday’s closing levels around 0.6660, down slightly amidst the continuation of the robust performance of the US Dollar.
EUR/USD remains supported near 1.1030
EUR/USD kicked off the new trading week on the defensive, adding to Friday’s pullback following an extra advance in the Greenback and ahead of the release of US CPI later in the week.
Gold holds ground around $2,500
Gold (XAU/USD) rebounds toward $2,500 on Monday after falling below $2,490 earlier in the day. Rising US Treasury bond yields and the renewed US Dollar strength, however, seems to be limiting XAU/USD's upside.
What’s next for Ripple after XRP reserve on Binance declines by 167 million tokens
Ripple (XRP) reserve on one of the largest crypto exchanges, Binance, declined by 167 million in a time frame of five weeks. This is a key development for XRP holders since a decline in the asset’s reserves on exchanges implies there are fewer XRP tokens to sell.
Week ahead: ECB poised to cut again, US CPI to get final say on size of Fed cut
ECB is expected to ease again, but will it be another ‘hawkish cut’? US CPI report will be the last inflation update before September FOMC. UK monthly data flurry begins with employment and GDP numbers.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.