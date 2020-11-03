Forex Today: Calm before the US elections storm, gold extends recovery, Bitcoin falls

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, November 3:
Markets are relatively calm as US Election Day dawns in Europe. Trump is trailing Biden yet the battle is close in swing states. The dollar is stable, gold and oil have been edging higher and Bitcoin is on the back foot. Coronavirus cases continue rising in the northern hemisphere.
US elections: The final polls toward the US Presidential Elections are pointing to former Vice-President Joe Biden having a wide lead against President Donald Trump in national polls, but narrower in critical swing states. nearly 100 million Americans have already voted – some 72% of the total 2016 vote count.
Southern states such as Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina are set to publish results rapidly, and there the former VP has a marginal advantage. He has a larger advantage in Pennsylvania – considered the tipping point state – but counting may be especially slow there.
See 2020 Elections: Three states traders should watch, plus places that could provide surprises
Markets prefer a decisive result, preferably Biden winning the White House and Democrats flipping the Senate, an outcome that would enable fiscal stimulus. The second-best option is a victory for Trump. On the other side, a Biden WH and a GOP-controlled Senate could result in a small relief package. The nightmare scenario is a protracted election process that results in a contested election and a constitutional crisis.
- How three US election outcomes (and a contested result) could rock the dollar
- Gold has three ways go in response to the 2020 Presidential Elections
- 2020 US Elections: Equities in three scenarios
Coronavirus cases continue rising in the northern hemisphere and governments are waiting for recent measures to flatten the curve. EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.17.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a bitter battle to approve his new lockdown, set to enter into force on Thursday. GBP/USD has stabilized around 1.29.
AUD/USD is trading above 0.70, relatively stable after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates to 0.1% as expected and announced it would expand its bond-buying scheme. RBA Governor Phillip Lowe and his colleagues said their actions would contribute to a lower exchange rate.
New Zealand publishes its jobs figures for the third quarter, which are set to show a drop in employment and an increase in the unemployment rate.
Oil prices have bounced from the lows as Hurricane Zeta knocked down production in the Gulf of Mexico. Moreover, OPEC+ countries seem keen on boosting prices.
US Factory Orders are set to show an increase in September. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index beat estimates with 59.3 points, raising expectations for Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls.
Bitcoin is on the back foot after regulators in Hong Kong demand that all cryptocurrency platforms be regulated. BTC/USD is changing hands at around $13,400.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains above 1.1650 on US election day
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1650 as tension mounts on US Election Day. President Trump is trailing rival Biden, albeit in narrow margins in critical states. Covid is weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD trades above 1.29 ahead of the UK lockdown
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, marginally higher as UK PM Johnson is trying to confirm the lockdown in parliament. Investors are eyeing the US elections.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, focus remains on US elections
Gold witnessed a modest pullback on Tuesday amid the prevalent upbeat market mood. The US political uncertainty kept the USD bulls on the defensive and helped limit losses. Investors now prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election.
Forex Today: Calm before the US elections storm, gold extends recovery, Bitcoin falls
Markets are relatively calm as US Election Day dawns in Europe. Trump is trailing Biden yet the battle is close in swing states. The dollar is stable, gold and oil have been edging higher and Bitcoin is on the back foot.
WTI faces rejection at key hurdle as major traders foresee demand decline
The US oil prices failed to cut through a crucial technical hurdle on Tuesday as global oil traders warned of coronavirus-led demand destruction. Trafigura and Vitol warn of coronavirus-led demand destruction.