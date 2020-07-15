Here is what you need to know on Thursday, July 16:
High-yielding assets soared on the back of late Tuesday’s Moderna news, as a potential vaccine delivered immune response against coronavirus in all patients treated at phase one. The company prepares to enter phase three and proceed with massive testing.
The EUR/USD pair surged to 1.1451 as speculative interest sold-off the greenback, although with Wall Street easing from intraday highs, the dollar recovered ahead of the close. The pair settled just above the 1.1400 level.
Upbeat UK inflation data helped GBP/USD reach an intraday high of 1,2649, although the pair retreated sub-1.2600 ahead of the close. UK core CPI was up by 0.6% still far below the BOE’s 2% target.
Market mood partially deteriorated on mounting tensions between the US and China. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced visa restrictions on employees of Chinese technology companies, including Huawei. Chinas foreign minister announced they will summon US ambassador to China over the Hong Kong autonomy act, adding the government will take the necessary measures, including sanctions against US entities and individuals.
The Bank of Canada had a monetary policy meeting, keeping its key interest rate at 0.25%, and will remain so for a “long time,” according to governor Macklem. Policymakers expect the economy to contract by 7.8% this year, and to return to growth in 2021, seen then surging by 5.1%.
Gold seesawed between gains and losses throughout the day, ending it little changed around $1,810 a troy ounce. Despite the better market mood, the commodity maintains its bullish stance, as uncertainty continues alongside massive stimulus from most major central banks.
Crude oil prices dropped on output cut-related headlines but got to recover after the US EIA stockpiles report showed a decline of 7,49 million barrels in the week ended July 10. WTI extended its advance to $ 41.00 a barrel.
Early Thursday, China will publish its Q2 GDP, foreseen at 9.6% from -9.8% in Q1. The country will also unveil June Retail Sales and Industrial Production, both seen recovering from negative levels.
Australia will release its June employment data, which could be offset by the recent lockdown in the Melbourne area.
Later in the day, the UK will publish employment figures while the ECB will have a monetary policy meeting.
Cryptocurrency Market News: Samsung announces support for Stellar Blockchain, Grayscale got over $900 million invested in crypto from institutions
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.7000 ahead of Australian employment data
Risk-appetite underpinned the Aussie, which surged to 0.7037 against its American rival, still trading alongside equities. Australian June employment data coming up next.
Gold prices march-on above a key support structure as inflation expectations ramp-up
Gold has made a mark on the $1,800 level, holding the support structure above $1,786/90 on a retest and pulling in commitments from the bulls. Inflation expectations and uncertainties remain the core fundamentals of the outlook.
USD/JPY under pressure sub-107.00
USD/JPY bounced once again from the 106.60 price zone, despite the better market mood, as speculative interest chose to sell the greenback. Bearish potential increases.
BTC/USD losing market dominance as altcoins rally
Bitcoin is losing all of its volatility while many altcoins are experiencing massive bull rallies to 2020-highs and even all-time highs. Bitcoin’s dominance has dropped to 62% from a 69.6% high on May 15.
WTI OIL outlook: Oil dips after OPEC signaled easing in production curb; EIA crude stocks report in focus
WTI oil price fell nearly $1 but remains above $40 level after OPEC+ announced that the group of top oil producers will ease record supply cut from August, as global economy recovers.