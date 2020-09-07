Forex Today: Brexit regains the spotlight in a quiet start to the week

Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, September 8:
It was a slow start to the week, with volumes at minimums due to a holiday in the US. The greenback remained generally strong, although most major pairs remained confined to tight intraday ranges.
The GBP out-stood for its weakness, as mounting concerns about the UK post-Brexit’s relationship with the EU fell into the spotlight. This Monday, the EU Commission said that they would do everything possible to reach an agreement aligned with the EU’s long term interest, but also noted that “the UK's decision to leave the single market will inevitably create barriers,” adding they are ready to trade with the kingdom under WTO terms. UK PM Johnson, on the other hand, said that if a deal is not reached by October 15, Britain will accept no deal and move on. Tensions remain around the fishing industry and state aid.
The EUR/USD pair continued to hold above the 1.1800 level, stuck around 1.1820. Buying interest, however, keeps decreasing.
Asian shares closed the day in the red, but European ones managed to post substantial gains, supporting some risk-on mood for this Tuesday. Anyway, Japan will release the final version of its Q2 GDP, expected to be downwardly revised to -8.1%.
Due to US markets being closed, commodities were also confined to tight intraday ranges. Gold holds around $1,930 a troy ounce, while WTI trades around $39.00 a barrel.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
