Forex Today: Brexit redux and trade fears continue to hurt risk appetite, favor dollar

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 18:
The US dollar has emerged the outright winner across its main peers so far this Wednesday, as revived no-deal Brexit fears continued to hurt the sterling while persistent concerns over the lack of details in the US-China trade deal weighed on the higher-yielding Antipodeans.
Meanwhile, the sentiment around safe-havens such as the Japanese yen and gold remained underpinned amid cautious market mood, as the Asian equities were a mixed mag and Treasury yields reported minor losses. S&P 500 futures flipped to the negative territory heading into Europe.
Across the G10 fx space, GBP/USD was the main laggard and breached the 1.31 handle after seeing the worst daily decline in over a year on Tuesday. EUR/USD failed repeated attempts to sustain above the 200-day SMA and kept its range trade intact above 1.1100.
USD/JPY eased slightly below 109.50, in light of a potential Japan-Russia geopolitical conflict. Russia seized 5 Japanese fishing vessels on Dec, 17th. Meanwhile, the Antipodeans ignored China’s intent to ease monetary policy conditions, as dovish RBA expectations pressured the Aussie. The Kiwi saw some profit-taking slide ahead of New Zealand’s Q3 GDP report.
Gold hovered below $ 1480, Crude oil corrected from three-month highs following an unexpected climb in the weekly US Crude Stocks.
Cryptocurrencies paused the sell-off, with Bitcoin attempting a tepid bounce on $ 6,600.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Rejected again at 200-day MA, eyes German IFO and Lagarde's speech
The selling interest in EUR/USD has picked up pace following repeated failures to beat the 200-day moving average resistance and a bigger slide could unfold in Europe if key German data disappoints expectations. ECB's Lagarde is unlikely to sound dovish.
GBP/USD seesaws around four-day low ahead of UK CPI
Having slumped the heaviest in 13 months, GBP/USD remains under pressure around 1.3100 while heading into the London open on Wednesday. The pair fears a hard Brexit while the recent USD strength has added worries for the buyers.
UK Inflation Preview: CPI bottoming, positive ahead of the BOE?
The United Kingdom will publish an update on inflation this Wednesday, and November monthly CPI is foreseen up by 0.2% after falling by 0.2% in October. Data relevant ahead of BOE’s decision next Thursday.
$10 billion wiped off as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple tumble
The pre-Christmas carnage continues to wreak havoc in the cryptocurrency space just at time investors expected some substantial upward action. For several years cryptos have started to seek ‘bottoms’ in November and ...
USD/JPY back in the red after Tuesday’s Bearish spinning top
USD/JPY remains downbeat for the back to back the second day while declining below 109.50 amid the pre-European session on Wednesday. That said, the pair formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily (D1) chart during the previous day.