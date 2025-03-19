Forex Today: BoJ maintains status quo, focus shifts to Fed

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, March 19:

Investors opt to remain on the sidelines while waiting for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to announce monetary policy decisions following the March meeting. The US central bank will also publish the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the so-called dot plot.

US Dollar PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.45% -0.33% 0.69% -0.50% -0.42% -1.17% -0.91% EUR 0.45% 0.00% 0.72% -0.05% -0.10% -0.73% -0.47% GBP 0.33% -0.00% 1.05% -0.26% -0.12% -0.74% -0.54% JPY -0.69% -0.72% -1.05% -1.19% -1.31% -1.79% -1.73% CAD 0.50% 0.05% 0.26% 1.19% -0.13% -0.66% -0.94% AUD 0.42% 0.10% 0.12% 1.31% 0.13% -0.59% -0.35% NZD 1.17% 0.73% 0.74% 1.79% 0.66% 0.59% 0.26% CHF 0.91% 0.47% 0.54% 1.73% 0.94% 0.35% -0.26% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Dollar (USD) failed to benefit from the risk-averse market atmosphere on Tuesday, and the USD Index closed the third consecutive day in negative territory. Early Wednesday, the index moves sideways, slightly below 103.50. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade marginally higher after Wall Street's main indexes suffered large losses on Tuesday. The Fed is widely expected to leave the interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.5%. Market participants will scrutinize the revised inflation and growth projections, and pay close attention to comments from Chairman Jerome Powell in the post-meeting press conference starting at 18:30 GMT.

During the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced that it maintained the short-term interest rate in the range of 0.40%- 0.50% after concluding its two-day monetary policy review meeting, as anticipated. BoJ Governor Kazua Ueda said that they will keep adjusting the degree of monetary easing and added that the underlying inflation is still below 2%. USD/JPY gains traction in the European morning and trades at a fresh two-week high near 150.00.

Gold benefited from escalating geopolitical tensions and gained more than 1% on Tuesday. XAU/USD continues to stretch higher early Wednesday and was last seen trading at a fresh record-high above $3,040.

EUR/USD posted daily gains on Tuesday and touched its highest level since early October above 1.0950. The pair stays in a consolidation phase but manages to hold comfortably above 1.0900 in the European morning. Later in the session, Eurostat will release revisions to February inflation data. Several European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers are scheduled to deliver speeches as well.

GBP/USD corrects lower and trades below 1.3000 after closing marginally higher on Tuesday. The Bank of England will announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday.