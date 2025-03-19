Forex Today: BoJ maintains status quo, focus shifts to Fed

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, March 19:
Investors opt to remain on the sidelines while waiting for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to announce monetary policy decisions following the March meeting. The US central bank will also publish the revised Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the so-called dot plot.
US Dollar PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.45%
|-0.33%
|0.69%
|-0.50%
|-0.42%
|-1.17%
|-0.91%
|EUR
|0.45%
|0.00%
|0.72%
|-0.05%
|-0.10%
|-0.73%
|-0.47%
|GBP
|0.33%
|-0.00%
|1.05%
|-0.26%
|-0.12%
|-0.74%
|-0.54%
|JPY
|-0.69%
|-0.72%
|-1.05%
|-1.19%
|-1.31%
|-1.79%
|-1.73%
|CAD
|0.50%
|0.05%
|0.26%
|1.19%
|-0.13%
|-0.66%
|-0.94%
|AUD
|0.42%
|0.10%
|0.12%
|1.31%
|0.13%
|-0.59%
|-0.35%
|NZD
|1.17%
|0.73%
|0.74%
|1.79%
|0.66%
|0.59%
|0.26%
|CHF
|0.91%
|0.47%
|0.54%
|1.73%
|0.94%
|0.35%
|-0.26%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
The US Dollar (USD) failed to benefit from the risk-averse market atmosphere on Tuesday, and the USD Index closed the third consecutive day in negative territory. Early Wednesday, the index moves sideways, slightly below 103.50. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade marginally higher after Wall Street's main indexes suffered large losses on Tuesday. The Fed is widely expected to leave the interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.5%. Market participants will scrutinize the revised inflation and growth projections, and pay close attention to comments from Chairman Jerome Powell in the post-meeting press conference starting at 18:30 GMT.
During the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) announced that it maintained the short-term interest rate in the range of 0.40%- 0.50% after concluding its two-day monetary policy review meeting, as anticipated. BoJ Governor Kazua Ueda said that they will keep adjusting the degree of monetary easing and added that the underlying inflation is still below 2%. USD/JPY gains traction in the European morning and trades at a fresh two-week high near 150.00.
Gold benefited from escalating geopolitical tensions and gained more than 1% on Tuesday. XAU/USD continues to stretch higher early Wednesday and was last seen trading at a fresh record-high above $3,040.
EUR/USD posted daily gains on Tuesday and touched its highest level since early October above 1.0950. The pair stays in a consolidation phase but manages to hold comfortably above 1.0900 in the European morning. Later in the session, Eurostat will release revisions to February inflation data. Several European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers are scheduled to deliver speeches as well.
GBP/USD corrects lower and trades below 1.3000 after closing marginally higher on Tuesday. The Bank of England will announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD softens below 1.0950 as Fed rate decision looms
The EUR/USD pair weakens to near 1.0935 during the Asian trading hours on Wednesday, pressured by a modest recovery in the US Dollar. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve interest rate decision on Wednesday.
Gold renews all-time highs ahead of the Fed verdict
Gold price is picking up fresh bids to hit a new record high near $3,040 early Wednesday. Gold buyers regain poise amid looming geopolitical risks while bracing for the all-important US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcements.
USD/JPY rises toward 150.00 on cautious Ueda comments
USD/JPY gains traction and rises toward 150.00 in the European morning after BoJ Governor Ueda said that they will continue to adjust the degree of policy easing. Earlier in the day, the BoJ announced that it left monetary policy settings unchanged, as anticipated.
XRP battles key trendline support as long-term holders continue holding onto large profits
XRP futures open interest has remained largely flat since the market crash in early February. The remittance-based token has shed 33% of its OI between February 1 and March 18, per Coinglass data.
Tariff wars are stories that usually end badly
In a 1933 article on national self-sufficiency1, British economist John Maynard Keynes advised “those who seek to disembarrass a country from its entanglements” to be “very slow and wary” and illustrated his point with the following image: “It should not be a matter of tearing up roots but of slowly training a plant to grow in a different direction”.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.