TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Forex Today: BoJ keeps policy rate unchanged, Gold rises toward $5,000

Forex Today: BoJ keeps policy rate unchanged, Gold rises toward $5,000
Eren SengezerEren SengezerFXStreet

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 23:

Investors assess the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) policy announcements early Friday, while getting ready for the release of the preliminary January Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from Germany, the Eurozone, the UK and the US.

US Dollar Price This week

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-1.31%-1.03%0.91%-0.85%-2.56%-2.76%-1.26%
EUR1.31%0.28%2.20%0.46%-1.27%-1.48%0.04%
GBP1.03%-0.28%1.67%0.18%-1.55%-1.75%-0.23%
JPY-0.91%-2.20%-1.67%-1.69%-3.38%-3.58%-2.09%
CAD0.85%-0.46%-0.18%1.69%-1.70%-1.91%-0.41%
AUD2.56%1.27%1.55%3.38%1.70%-0.20%1.33%
NZD2.76%1.48%1.75%3.58%1.91%0.20%1.55%
CHF1.26%-0.04%0.23%2.09%0.41%-1.33%-1.55%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The BoJ left its policy settings unchanged following the first policy meeting of the year, as widely expected. While speaking in the post-meeting press conference, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that he will not comment on foreign exchange levels but noted that a weak Japanese Yen could inflation imports costs and be passed on to domestic prices. Ueda further added that it will take quite a while until they see the impact of rate hikes on real economy and prices. USD/JPY edges higher following the BoJ event and trades in positive territory above 159.00.

Following the volatile action seen midweek, Gold gathered bullish momentum and rose more than 2% on Thursday. XAU/USD extended its rally during the Asian trading hours on Friday and touched a new record-high near $4,970 before retreating to the $4,950 area by the European session.

EUR/USD gained more than 0.5% on Thursday and erased all of Wednesday's losses. The pair corrects lower in the early European session on Friday and trades below 1.1750.

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Friday that Retail Sales rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis in December. This print followed the 0.1% decline recorded in December and came in better than the market expectation of -0.1%. GBP/USD struggles to gain traction despite the upbeat data and trades slightly below 1.3500.

The US Dollar (USD) Index turned south in the American session on Thursday and closed the day deep in the red. The USD Index rebounds on Friday and fluctuates at around 98.50. In the meantime, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.1% and 0.3%, reflecting a risk-positive market atmosphere.

Bank of Japan FAQs

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is the Japanese central bank, which sets monetary policy in the country. Its mandate is to issue banknotes and carry out currency and monetary control to ensure price stability, which means an inflation target of around 2%.

The Bank of Japan embarked in an ultra-loose monetary policy in 2013 in order to stimulate the economy and fuel inflation amid a low-inflationary environment. The bank’s policy is based on Quantitative and Qualitative Easing (QQE), or printing notes to buy assets such as government or corporate bonds to provide liquidity. In 2016, the bank doubled down on its strategy and further loosened policy by first introducing negative interest rates and then directly controlling the yield of its 10-year government bonds. In March 2024, the BoJ lifted interest rates, effectively retreating from the ultra-loose monetary policy stance.

The Bank’s massive stimulus caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers. This process exacerbated in 2022 and 2023 due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks, which opted to increase interest rates sharply to fight decades-high levels of inflation. The BoJ’s policy led to a widening differential with other currencies, dragging down the value of the Yen. This trend partly reversed in 2024, when the BoJ decided to abandon its ultra-loose policy stance.

A weaker Yen and the spike in global energy prices led to an increase in Japanese inflation, which exceeded the BoJ’s 2% target. The prospect of rising salaries in the country – a key element fuelling inflation – also contributed to the move.

Author

Eren Sengezer

As an economist at heart, Eren Sengezer specializes in the assessment of the short-term and long-term impacts of macroeconomic data, central bank policies and political developments on financial assets.

More from Eren Sengezer
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains below 1.1750 ahead of PMI data

EUR/USD consolidates weekly gains below 1.1750 ahead of PMI data

EUR/USD trades marginally lower on the day below 1.1750 in the European session after closing in positive territory on Thursday. Preliminary January Manufacturing and Services PMI data from Germany, the Eurozone and the US could drive the pair's action heading into the weekend.

When are the UK Retail Sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?

When are the UK Retail Sales and how could they affect GBP/USD?

The United Kingdom docket has the Retail Sales data for December to be released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on Friday, later this session at 07:00 GMT. UK Retail Sales are expected to decline by 0.1% month-over-month in December, following a 0.1% decline seen in November. 

Gold pulls away from record-high, stabilizes near $4,950

Gold pulls away from record-high, stabilizes near $4,950

Gold corrects lower but holds steady at around $4,950 after touching a new record-high near $4,970 earlier in the day. Expectations for further policy easing by the Fed continue to drive flows towards the non-yielding yellow metal despite easing geopolitical tensions following US President Donald Trump's U-turn on Greenland. 

Bitcoin shows mild signs of recovery, Ethereum and Ripple remain under pressure

Bitcoin shows mild signs of recovery, Ethereum and Ripple remain under pressure

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple show mixed signals at the time of writing on Friday as the broader crypto market attempts to stabilize after this week’s sell-off. BTC extends its recovery after finding support around a key level.

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

Trump walks back NATO tariffs, signals de-escalation

What began as a sharp escalation risk quickly turned into a de-escalation signal. Earlier this week, markets briefly priced in escalation risk after Donald J. Trump proposed a 10% tariff hike on eight NATO nations amid the Greenland dispute.

Tron Price Analysis: TRX extends gains as bullish breakout structure remains intact

Tron Price Analysis: TRX extends gains as bullish breakout structure remains intact

Tron (TRX) price extends its gains, trading above $0.30 at the time of writing on Friday after retesting the previously broken bullish breakout structure earlier this week. The positive on-chain and derivatives data back the bullish price action.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers