Forex Today: BoJ keeps policy rate unchanged, Gold rises toward $5,000

Here is what you need to know on Friday, January 23:

Investors assess the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) policy announcements early Friday, while getting ready for the release of the preliminary January Manufacturing and Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) data from Germany, the Eurozone, the UK and the US.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -1.31% -1.03% 0.91% -0.85% -2.56% -2.76% -1.26% EUR 1.31% 0.28% 2.20% 0.46% -1.27% -1.48% 0.04% GBP 1.03% -0.28% 1.67% 0.18% -1.55% -1.75% -0.23% JPY -0.91% -2.20% -1.67% -1.69% -3.38% -3.58% -2.09% CAD 0.85% -0.46% -0.18% 1.69% -1.70% -1.91% -0.41% AUD 2.56% 1.27% 1.55% 3.38% 1.70% -0.20% 1.33% NZD 2.76% 1.48% 1.75% 3.58% 1.91% 0.20% 1.55% CHF 1.26% -0.04% 0.23% 2.09% 0.41% -1.33% -1.55% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The BoJ left its policy settings unchanged following the first policy meeting of the year, as widely expected. While speaking in the post-meeting press conference, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that he will not comment on foreign exchange levels but noted that a weak Japanese Yen could inflation imports costs and be passed on to domestic prices. Ueda further added that it will take quite a while until they see the impact of rate hikes on real economy and prices. USD/JPY edges higher following the BoJ event and trades in positive territory above 159.00.

Following the volatile action seen midweek, Gold gathered bullish momentum and rose more than 2% on Thursday. XAU/USD extended its rally during the Asian trading hours on Friday and touched a new record-high near $4,970 before retreating to the $4,950 area by the European session.

EUR/USD gained more than 0.5% on Thursday and erased all of Wednesday's losses. The pair corrects lower in the early European session on Friday and trades below 1.1750.

The UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Friday that Retail Sales rose by 0.4% on a monthly basis in December. This print followed the 0.1% decline recorded in December and came in better than the market expectation of -0.1%. GBP/USD struggles to gain traction despite the upbeat data and trades slightly below 1.3500.

The US Dollar (USD) Index turned south in the American session on Thursday and closed the day deep in the red. The USD Index rebounds on Friday and fluctuates at around 98.50. In the meantime, US stock index futures were last seen rising between 0.1% and 0.3%, reflecting a risk-positive market atmosphere.