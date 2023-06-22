Forex Today: BOE and SNB rate decisions, mid-tier US data to ramp up volatility

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, June 22:
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) and the Bank of England (BoE) will be the next major central banks to announce monetary policy decisions on Thursday. In the second half of the day, the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. The US economic docket will also feature Chicago Fed's National Activity Index and Existing Home Sales for May. FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will speak on the policy outlook in the second day of his semi-annual congressional testimony. Finally, the European Commission will release the preliminary Consumer Confidence data for June.
On Wednesday, the US Dollar came under strong selling pressure during the American trading hours. The US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a three-day winning streak and erased its weekly gains. The DXY stays relatively quiet, slightly above 102.00 early Thursday.
In his prepared remarks for delivery on the first day of the testimony, Powell reiterated that nearly all FOMC participants expect it will be appropriate to raise interest rates "somewhat further" by the end of the year. "We will continue to make our decisions meeting by meeting based on incoming data, implications for outlook and balance of risks," Powell added. Following these comments, Wall Street's main indexes turned south but the USD failed to capitalize on risk aversion. According to the CME Group FedWatch Tool, the probability of the Fed raising the policy rate by 25 basis points in July declined toward 70% from 77% ahead of Powell's testimony.
GBP/USD fell below 1.2700 in the European session on Wednesday but staged a rebound later in the day. Early Thursday, the pair holds steady at around 1.2750. The BoE is widely expected to lift its policy rate to 4.75% from 4.5%. Since there will not be a press conference, investors will pay close attention to vote split and the language in the policy statement.
BoE Interest Rate Decision: Another 25 bps hike favored as UK inflation stays hot.
Following a three-day rebound, USD/CHF met resistance near 0.9000 and declined toward 0.8900 on Wednesday. The SNB if forecast to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 1.75%.
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to its highest level since in over a month, above 1.0950. The pair continues to stretch higher toward 1.1000 early Thursday.
USD/JPY advanced to a fresh multi-month high near 142.50 on Wednesday but lost its traction in the late American session. The pair trades in a narrow channel below 142.00 early Thursday. Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Asahi Noguchi argued that a weak Yen hurts households via rising prices but benefits firms via an increase in overseas profits and a rise in inbound tourism. Noguchi further added that the monetary policy does not directly target exchange rates.
Gold price fell to its weakest level in three months below $1,920 on Wednesday but managed to stage a rebound amid retreating US Treasury bond yields in the late American session. Nevertheless, XAU/USD is finding it difficult to hold its ground early Thursday, trading in negative territory slightly below $1,930.
Bitcoin climbed above $30,000 for the first time in two months on Thursday. At the time of press, BTC/USD was up nearly 1% on the day at $30,300. Ethereum gained more than 5% on Wednesday and extended its rally early Thursday ETH/USD is already up nearly 12% this week and was last seen trading above $1,900,
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.2750 ahead of BoE policy decision
GBP/USD is trading in a narrow range near 1.2750 ahead of the key BoE decision on Thursday. Pound Sterling ignores rising bets for a 50 bps BoE lift-off, following hot UK inflation data. A modest US Dollar bounce weighs on the pair.
EUR/USD surrenders gains but keeps eyes on 1.1000 as rate hike from ECB looks confirm
The EUR/USD pair has surrendered the majority of intraday gains added in the Asian session. The major currency pair has faced some selling pressure while attempting to recapture the psychological resistance of 1.1000.
Gold prods $1,930 support ahead of multiple central bank news
Gold remains on the back foot as it jostles with short-term key support, lacks a directional sense of late, as markets await a slew of central bank decisions. Apart from the pre-announcement anxiety, the holiday in China and mixed catalysts about the Fed also restrict the XAU/USD price moves.
Three reasons why Bitcoin’s 2023’s rally is just starting
Bitcoin price has rallied 85% year-to-date, keeping 2023’s bullish momentum alive. Due to the strong uptrend seen over the last few weeks, the Fear and Greed Index has shifted to “greed.” But a look at on-chain metrics suggests that this move is just the beginning for BTC.
BoE Interest Rate Decision: Another 25 bps hike favored as UK inflation stays hot
Interest rate decision from the UK central bank is due this Thursday. Bank of England is set to deliver another 25 bps rate hike, raising rates to 4.75%. Pound Sterling is likely to witness intense volatility on the BoE policy announcements.