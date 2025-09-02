Forex Today: Australian GDP takes centre stage alongside US JOLTs

The US Dollar (USD) regained sudden buying interest and advanced to multi-day highs on Tuesday as investors continued to factor in a couple of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the latter part of the year.
Here's what to watch on Wednesday, September 3:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) snapped a five-day negative streak on Tuesday, propped up by a decent rebound in US yields across the curve. The usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications are due prior to the JOLTs Job Openings, Factory Orders, the Fed Beige Book, and the API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories. In addition, the Fed’s Musalem and Kashkari are due to speak.
EUR/USD came under fresh downside pressure and retreated to the 1.1610 region, the lowest level in the last four days. The final HCOB Services PMI in Germany and the euro bloc will be released ahead of Producer Prices in Euroland.
GBP/USD collapsed to four-week lows, revisiting the 1.3340 zone on the back of steady UK fiscal concerns. The final S&P Global Services PMI takes centre stage on the UK docket.
USD/JPY added to the ongoing recovery and bounced to five-week tops near the 149.00 hurdle. Next on tap in Japan will be the final S&P Global Services PMI.
AUD/USD made a U-turn and deflated to multi-day lows near 0.6480, where its 100-day SMA also sits. The Ai Group Industry Index is due for release, seconded by the final S&P Global Services PMI and Q2 GDP Growth Rate.
Crude oil prices briefly rose to four-week highs just past the $66.00 mark per barrel of WTI on Tuesday, following the pick-up in geopolitical tensions ahead of the OPEC meeting over the weekend.
Persistent speculation of interest rate cuts by the Fed lent extra wings to Gold and lifted it to a record high of around $3,530 per troy ounce. Silver prices extended their rally, coming closer to the $41.00 mark per ounce, the highest level in the past 14 years.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold pushes higher to around $3,530, record highs
Gold is currently gaining momentum and surpassing the $3,530 mark per troy ounce on Tuesday, reaching unprecedented highs. The sharp advance in the precious metal follows rising investors’ bets on a couple of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the latter part of the year.
GBP/USD remains subdued below 1.3400
GBP/USD seems to have lost faith and appears relegated to the sub-1.3400 region on the back of the unabated march north in the Greenback on Tuesday. The increasing selling pressure on the British Pound comes as investors continue to assess the UK fiscal position ahead of the upcoming release of the Autumn budget.
EUR/USD bounces off lows, retests 1.1670 on US ISM
EUR/USD now picks up pace and rebounds from earlier lows, regaining the 1.1670 zone following a corrective move in the US Dollar. Indeed, the Greenback now loses some upside impulse after the US ISM Manufacturing came in short of consensus at 48.7 in August.
Bond yields surge, as political and fiscal woes start to bite, and Gold hits a new high
Market sentiment is slipping on Tuesday. September can be a strange month for financial markets, as stocks historically tend to underperform. However, a selloff in the bond market and a rush to the dollar and gold are signs that investors are rushing into safe havens and liquid assets as we move through the week.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.