Forex Today: AUD and NZD continue to outperform, while USD gets support from Treasury yields

On Tuesday, New Zealand will report Electronic Card Retail Sales, Japan will release Household Spending data, and Australia will release Retail Sales. China will publish trade data, and the Australian Westpac Consumer Confidence for May is due. In the Australian evening, Treasurer Jim Chalmers will present the budget. The key report of the week will be US consumer inflation on Wednesday.
Here is what you need to know on Tuesday, May 9:
Wall Street opened the week with mixed results. Market participants are digesting last week's developments, including central bank meetings and US labor market data. The Federal Reserve bank survey showed no major surprises as banking concerns continue to ease, supporting market sentiment. Incoming US inflation data, with the Consumer Price Index (Wednesday) and the Producer Price Index (Thursday), will be critical.
The US dollar rose during the American session, boosted by higher US yields, but commodity currencies outperformed, extending last week's rally. The DXY rose modestly to 101.30 and still remains near the crucial 101.00 support area.
Germany reported a decline of 3.4% in industrial production in March, worse than the expected 1.5% slide. The Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence for May worsened from -8.7 to -13.1. EUR/USD pulled back to the 1.1000 area as it continues to move sideways.
Regarding German industrial production data, analysts at Commerzbank wrote:
Industrial production fell unexpectedly sharply by 3.4% in March. This meant that a considerable part of the gains achieved in the past two months was lost again. Due to the recent weakening of demand, a further decline in output is expected in the coming months. Instead of the economic recovery expected by many, a mild recession is more likely in the second half of the year.
GBP/USD hit fresh multi-month highs before pulling back toward 1.2600. The rally lost momentum as it approached the 100-day Simple Moving Average, which awaits at 1.2700. The Bank of England will announce its decision on Thursday, and market participants expect a 25 basis points rate hike.
USD/JPY moved sideways around 135.00 on Monday, with little change. The minutes of the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) March 9-10 meeting offered no surprises. On Thursday, the BoJ will release the summary of opinions from the April 27-28 meeting.
AUD/USD hit 0.6803, the highest intraday level since April 14, before pulling back modestly. It remains bullish, looking at the critical 0.6800 resistance area. Australia will report Retail Sales, Westpac will release the Consumer Confidence Index, and the government will announce the budget.
NZD/USD rose for the fifth consecutive day and peaked at 0.6358. The Kiwi posted the highest daily close since February, boosted by the improvement in risk sentiment.
The Loonie lagged with USD/CAD ending flat around 1.3370/80, after approaching 1.3300.
Crude oil prices extended their recent recovery, rising more than 2%. Metals posted mixed results: Gold rose marginally, ending above $2,020, while Silver fell modestly to $25.50.
Cryptocurrencies tumbled on Monday, with Bitcoin losing almost 5%, falling to $27,500.
The Chilean Peso (CLP) rallied after right-wing candidates won 33 of the 50 seats in Chile's Constitutional Convention vote. USD/CLP dropped to 786.15, reaching the lowest level since February, but then rebounded towards 800."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains pressured below 0.6800 after Australian Retail Sales data
AUD/USD is keeping the red intact after Australian Retail Sales dropped 0.6% in Q1 2023. Broad-based US Dollar recovery is weighing on the Aussie amid a mixed market sentiment. Focus shifts to China's trade data.
EUR/USD retreats further, reaching levels under 1.1000 Premium
EUR/USD declined further and printed fresh daily lows under 1.1000. The pair holds a bearish bias but continues to move sideways. The US Dollar Index rose during the American session boosted by higher US Treasury yields on a quiet day.
Gold: XAU/USD taps below $2,020 as investors await US debt-ceiling talks and Inflation
Gold price (XAU/USD) sensed selling pressure while attempting to surpass the critical resistance of $2,030.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has corrected to near $2,020.00 and is expected to display more weakness as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a stellar recovery.
Lido DAO price plunges 31% in a month, leading to 4 million LDO accumulation
Despite having dominance in the DeFi space, Lido DAO is losing traction due to a build-up of negative sentiments, leading to an enormous amount of LDO being moved in a single day.
US week ahead: Lending vs. CPI, what will win out?
There are a lot of unanswered questions for investors at the start of a new week. Most of them revolve around what central banks will do next and when interest rates will be cut. The future of the global economy is also particularly murky.