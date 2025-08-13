The US Dollar (USD) intensified its weakness on Wednesday, receding to two-week lows as investors continued to price in further rate cuts by the Fed, while steady jitters surrounding the Fed’s independence also weighed on sentiment.
Here's what to watch on Thursday, August 14:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) added to Tuesday’s decline, broke below the 98.00 support and retreated to two-week lows in tandem with a marked retracement in US yields across the board. Producer Prices will take centre stage, seconded by the weekly Initial Jobless. In addition, the Fed’s Barkin is due to speak.
EUR/USD rose to fresh two-week highs past the 1.1700 hurdle amid the broad-based improvement in the risk-associated universe. The EMU will be at the centre of the debate with the releases of the Employment Change, Industrial Production, and the second estimate of Q2 GDP Growth Rate.
GBP/USD extended its bullish mood on Wednesday, hitting multi-week highs near the 1.3600 hurdle. Next on tap on the UK calendar will be the GDP figures, Trade Balance, Industrial/Manufacturing Production, Construction Output and the NIESR Monthly GDP Tracker.
USD/JPY eased to weekly lows and challenged the 147.00 contention zone on the back of further selling pressure on the Greenback. Preliminary Q2 GDP Growth Rate and the weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures will be next in Japan on August 15.
Further strength prompted AUD/USD to add to Tuesday’s advance and clinch two-week highs in the 0.6560-0.6570 band. The critical labour market report will be a significant event in Oz.
WTI prices continued to decline on Wednesday, retreating to levels last seen in early June, below the $62.00 mark per barrel, following the IEA's revised expectations for supply growth this year and an unexpected increase in US crude oil supplies. In the meantime, traders remained watchful of the upcoming Trump-Putin meeting.
Gold prices rose to two-day highs around $3,370 per troy ounce on Wednesday amid steady speculation of extra rate cuts by the Fed in the second half of the year. Silver prices followed suit, advancing past the $38.00 mark per ounce to hit three-week peaks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD trims gains, challenges 1.1700
EUR/USD keeps the bid tone unchanged as the NA session draws to a close on Wednesday, although it surrenders some gains and approaches the 1.1700 neighbourhood. In the meantime, the US Dollar remains offered in the area of two-week lows as investors gear up for Thursday’s data releases, including Producer Prices and the usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims.
GBP/USD appears consolidative around 1.3560
GBP/USD now seems to have embarked on a rangebound theme around the 1.3560 zone ahead of the closing bell on Wall Street on Wednesday. The generalised better tone in the risk complex continues to support the British pound ahead of a busy UK calendar on Thursday.
Gold faces some tepid downside pressure, back near $3,350
Gold clings to its daily gains despite a knee-jerk to the $3,350 zone per troy ounce at the end of Wednesday’s session in the US. The precious metal adds to Tuesday’s gains in a context of further weakness surrounding the Greenback as well as declining US yields across the board.
