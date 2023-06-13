Forex Today:  After US CPI, attention turns to the FOMC

After the release of US CPI data, market participants turned their attention to the FOMC meeting. Before the Fed's decision, New Zealand will report Q1 Current Account and the UK Industrial Production data. Later, before the monetary policy decision, more US inflation data is due with the Producer Price Index.
Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, June 14:
Wall Street cheered US inflation data as the Dow Jones gained 0.43% and the S&P 500 climbed 0.69%. Risk-on flows weighed on government bonds, causing them to decline and boosting yields, despite the inflation data. Asian and European markets also finished higher, supported by signs of stimulus from China.
The annual Consumer Price Index (CPI) rate dropped in the US to 4% in May, below the expected 4.1%, reaching the lowest level since March 2021. These numbers cemented expectations of a pause from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday. The statement, the economic projections, and Powell’s words will be watched closely for clarity about the next steps from the central bank. Before the decision, more inflation data is due with the Producer Price Index.
Analysts at Wells Fargo commented:
In the more immediate future, today's data should lock in a pause at the June FOMC meeting, i.e. no rate hike. However, we expect Chair Powell's press conference and the latest Summary of Economic Projections to signal that one more rate hike is still in the cards.
US Treasury yields initially dropped following the CPI report but rebounded sharply. Similarly, yields in Europe also increased. The Japanese Yen reversed and suffered significant daily losses across the board. USD/JPY rose for the fourth consecutive day, climbing above 140.00. On Friday, the Bank of Japan will have its monetary policy meeting.
EUR/USD reached weekly highs near 1.0820 but pulled back under 1.0800. It ended with gains, and the trend is up but faces resistance. The European Central Bank is expected to raise key rates by 25 basis points on Thursday.
The Pound outperformed on Tuesday following a better-than-expected UK employment report. Later today, BoE's Bailey said data show the labour market is "very tight". The UK will report Industrial Production and GDP data on Wednesday. GBP/USD posted the highest close in a month, above 1.2600, and is looking at May highs. EUR/GBP erased most of Monday's gains, falling to 0.8550.
The decision from the People's Bank of China to ease short-term policy rates helped commodity currencies only modestly. These currencies pulled back during the American session, despite risk appetite, amid a modest recovery of the US Dollar.
USD/CAD traded below the crucial support area of 1.3300, reaching the lowest since February, but rebounded to close the day at 1.3305/10. The pair remains under pressure.
NZD/USD consolidated above 0.6100; it peaked at 0.6176 but then pulled back under 0.6150. New Zealand will report Current Account data on Wednesday.
AUD/USD rose for the fourth consecutive day but was rejected from above 0.6800, offering mixed signals. Australia will report employment data on Thursday.
Gold tumbled to the $1,940 area amid higher government bond yields; after the US CPI report, the yellow metal peaked at $1,971 before reversing. Silver lost 1.65%, ending at $23.65.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats after Fed meeting, stabilizes around 1.0830 Premium
EUR/USD turned south following the Fed monetary policy announcement, but USD gains were limited. The pair fell from one-month highs near 1.0870 and stabilized around 1.0830. Markets continue to digest the Fed meeting as attention turns to the European Central Bank meeting and US data.
GBP/USD posts highest daily close since April 2022
GBP/USD reached a fresh multi-month high near 1.2700 and then pulled back following the FOMC meeting. The Fed provided a modest boost to the US dollar, which trimmed losses. However, the Pound continues to outperform in the market.
Gold steady below $1,950 and at risk of falling further
XAU/USD trades in the $1,940 region, not far from its May monthly low at $1,932. The Fed upwardly revised the terminal rate projection to 5.6% from 5.1% and dismissed rate cuts this year, pushing stocks lower and the US Dollar up.
Top 3 cryptocurrencies seeing uptick in social volume: Ethereum, XRP, Binance Coin
Social media attention has recently turned to ETH, XRP and Binance Coin (BNB) at the expense of Bitcoin, a sign of increasing confidence in these altcoins among crypto traders even as the price of the most popular cryptocurrency holds above the $25,000 level.
Fed review: Powell's hawkish bluff
While the decision to pause rate hikes was widely anticipated, all eyes were on the communication regarding possibility of future rate hikes. The FOMC participants surprised hawkishly, as the median end-2023 Fed Funds forecast rose by 50bp to 5.50-5.75%.