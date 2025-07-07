Forex Today: A back-to-back rate cut by the RBA is priced in

As investors remained wary over trade tensions following President Trump's announcement of tariffs on Japan and South Korea, the Greenback gained momentum, rising to multi-day highs and sparking a generalised strong correction in the risk-associated space on Monday.
Here's what to watch on Tuesday, July 8:
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose to eight-day highs near 97.70 accompanied by rising US yields across the curve in a context of steady caution ahead of the July 9 tariff deadline. A light calendar will feature the NFIB Business Optimism Index followed by the API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories.
EUR/USD broke below the 1.1700 support to reach multi-day lows in response to the marked bounce in the US Dollar. Germany’s Balance of Trade results are due in along with the speech by the ECB’s Nagel.
GBP/USD traded on the back foot, slipping back below the 1.3600 level amid the strong resurgence of the risk-off mood. Next on tap across the Channel will be the BoE’s Financial Stability Report on July 9.
USD/JPY advanced to two-week tops past the 146.00 barrier, underpinned by the pronounced uptick in the Greenback. The Current Account results are due, followed by Bank Lending prints and the Eco Watchers survey.
AUD/USD retreated for the third consecutive day, breaching below the 0.6500 support, or multi-day lows. The RBA will decide on rate, seconded by the usual press conference by Governor Bullock and the NAB’s Business Confidence print.
WTI prices reversed two daily pullbacks in a row, reaching two-week highs above the $68.00 mark per barrel as investors shrugged off supply concerns and shifted their attention to prospects of stronger demand in the near term.
Gold prices reversed the initial bearish tone and managed to regain traction on Monday, flirting with the $3,340 zone per troy ounce on the back of increasing trade jitters. Silver prices set aside two daily advances in a row and approached the $36.00 zone per ounce on Monday, just to bounce afterwards.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds from lows, retakes 1.1700 and above
After bottoming out near 1.1680 on Monday, EUR/USD now manages to regain some traction and reclaim the area beyond 1.1700 the figure amid some loss of momentum in the US Dollar. However, renewed concerns about a global trade war and tariff uncertainty are keeping the pair on the defensive, ultimately driving safe haven demand for the Greenback.
GBP/USD looks offered just above 1.3600
GBP/USD now treads water around the 1.3600 zone as the NA session draws to a close on Monday. In fact, Cable’s daily pullback comes amid the resurgence of a strong buying bias in the Greenback, which was in turn propped up by the resurgence of trade tensions and a broad risk-off environment.
Gold turns positive around $3,340
Gold prices continue to rebound from earlier lows and now flirt with the $3,340 region per troy ounce on Monday. The bounce in the precious metal comes on the back of some loss of momentum in the US Dollar and remains bolstered by rising effervescence on the trade front.
Four fundamentals for the week: Tariff policy and Fed minutes stand out Premium
Investors fear Trump's upcoming tariff announcements. The Federal Reserve's Meeting Minutes may shed light on how officials are worried about inflation. A rate decision in Australia and weekly US jobless claims complete the picture.
Eurozone Retail Sales drop in May, confirming second quarter weakness
The -0.7% month-on-month decline in retail sales coincided with a -0.3% decline in overall services activity in April. While surveys had previously indicated potential weakness in eurozone services for the second quarter, this concrete data confirms our expectations that GDP growth between April and June may have been negative.