FOMC preview: No rate cut expected – Societe Generale

The Societe Generale Analysts offer a sneak peek at what to expect from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) June monetary policy decision that will be announced on Wednesday at 1800 GMT.

Key Quotes:

“For the June FOMC meeting, no rate cut is expected.

Signals offered via the updated Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), the FOMC statement and Chairman Powell's press conference will be closely watched.

Our view is the Fed is on hold in 2019 but ready cut when the economy weakens below trend in 2020.”