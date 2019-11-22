FOMC minutes reinforced the Fed’s ‘on hold’ stance – UOB

Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew assessed the recent publication of the FOMC minutes of the October meeting.
Key Quotes
“In the latest minutes, most Federal Reserve policy makers “believed that a reduction of 25 basis points in the target range for the federal funds rate would be appropriate” in the October decision, “in light of persistent weakness in global growth and elevated uncertainty regarding trade developments” but not everyone was on board with the October rate cut decision as some “participants favored maintaining the existing target range for the federal funds rate at this meeting”.
“As for the policy direction going forward, most participants believed that after the cut in October, the policy stance is appropriate and “would be well calibrated” and “likely would remain so as long as incoming information about the economy did not result in a material reassessment of the economic outlook”.
“The FOMC minutes helped reinforced expectations for a Fed policy cycle pause after three sequential 25bps rate cuts in July, September and October but provided little else in terms of new information”.
“Without further new insights to the Fed policymakers’ rate trajectory preferences, we maintain our expectations for the Fed to stay on pause in the 10/11 December 2019 FOMC decision. We expect the Fed to implement the next 25bps rate cut in 1Q 2020, and thereafter to stay on pause again for the rest of 2020. The caveat is that if trade tensions persist well beyond 2019 and into next year, then we think the Fed will have to take on more easing in 2020, especially if it leads to material downside impact to US and global growth”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Focus on new ECB President Lagarde's first policy speech
EUR/USD looks heavy with the weekly candle showing buyer exhaustion. ECB's Lagarde is unlikely to talk dovish in her first major policy speech. The focus is also on the preliminary Eurozone and Germany PMI numbers.
GBP/USD challenges 3-day downpour ahead of UK PMIs
Given the shift in the market’s trade sentiment, Pound bucks the three-day-old downtrend while slightly bid above 1.2900 ahead of the London open today. Brexit Party to unveil its policies while the first UK PMI will also be the key to watch.
USD/JPY trades flat in Asia, awaits fresh trade-deal clarity
USD/JPY is trading flat around 108.60 in a 15-pips narrow range following a mixed session overnight for financial markets. A lack of clarity on the US-China trade front keeps the markets in a tizzy.
Gold: Eyes support at $1,456
On Thursday, the yellow metal closed below $1,466 – the low of the Wednesday's Doji candle – confirming a bearish reversal. Put simply, the corrective bounce from the Nov. 12 low of $1,445 has ended and the bears have regained control.
Euro-zone PMIs preview: Modest expectations may be too high, three EUR/USD scenarios
Improvements are all fronts – that is what economists expect from Markit's flash Purchasing Managers' Indexes for November. And these projections may be detrimental for the euro. ECB's Lagarde's speech may steal the show.