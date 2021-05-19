FOMC Minutes: Participants agreed economy is still far from Fed's goals

Minutes of the FOMC's April 27-28 meeting revealed on Wednesday that participants generally noted that the economy remained far from the Committee's maximum-employment and price-stability goals.
Market reaction
Although the initial reaction of the greenback was largely muted, the US Dollar Index gained traction and was last seen rising 0.4% on the day at 90.13.
Additional takeaways as summarized by Reuters
"Participants judged current stance of policy, guidance remained appropriate."
"Many participants noted consumer spending would keep being supported by fiscal stimulus, vaccine progress, pent up demand, high level of savings."
"Many participants discussed reports of shortages of materials and labor as well as supply chain bottlenecks as likely restraints to the pace of recovery in manufacturing and other sectors."
"A couple of Fed policymakers raised risks of inflation building to 'unwelcome' levels before sufficiently evident to induce policy reaction."
"Many participants noted district contacts seeing pickup in activity in the leisure, travel, and hospitality sectors."
"Various policymakers noted it would likely be some time before substantial progress bar reached."
"Couple of participants reported improved conditions in the agricultural sector, with farmers’ income supported by higher crop prices and federal aid payments."
"Some participants noted that the labor market recovery continued to be uneven across demographic and income groups and across sectors."
"Many participants remarked business contacts having trouble hiring workers, likely reflecting early retirements, health concerns, childcare responsibilities, and expanded unemployment insurance benefits."
"A number of Fed policymakers thought if the economy continued rapid progress, appropriate 'at some point' in upcoming meetings to begin discussing taper."
"Many participants said labor market restraints were depressing labor force participation rate, relative to its pre-pandemic level."
"Some participants noted contacts saying step-up in demand for labor had started to put some upward pressure on wages."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides sub-1.2200 post-FOMC Meeting Minutes
EUR/USD turned south following the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes as stocks resumed their declines while US government bond yields re-surged, benefiting the dollar. Some participants said tapering discussion might be appropriate at upcoming meetings.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.42 ahead of Fed minutes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.4150, close to the daily lows, despite falling returns on US debt, which have dragged the dollar down. UK PM Johnson seemed calm about the spread of the a new variant in the UK.
XAU/USD regains traction, eyes $1,900
Gold declined toward the 200-day SMA on Wednesday. Buyers remain in control following the technical correction. Next target is located at $1,900 but indicators show overbought readings.
DOGE to quickly recover recent losses
Dogecoin price took investors by surprise as it crashed from $0.47 to hit a low of $0.20 within minutes. The sudden bearish impulse seems to be an overblown reaction to the recent cryptocurrency ban imposed by China.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.