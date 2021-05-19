FOMC Minutes: Participants agreed economy is still far from Fed's goals

Minutes of the FOMC's April 27-28 meeting revealed on Wednesday that participants generally noted that the economy remained far from the Committee's maximum-employment and price-stability goals.

Market reaction

Although the initial reaction of the greenback was largely muted, the US Dollar Index gained traction and was last seen rising 0.4% on the day at 90.13.

Additional takeaways as summarized by Reuters

"Participants judged current stance of policy, guidance remained appropriate."

"Many participants noted consumer spending would keep being supported by fiscal stimulus, vaccine progress, pent up demand, high level of savings."

"Many participants discussed reports of shortages of materials and labor as well as supply chain bottlenecks as likely restraints to the pace of recovery in manufacturing and other sectors."

"A couple of Fed policymakers raised risks of inflation building to 'unwelcome' levels before sufficiently evident to induce policy reaction."

"Many participants noted district contacts seeing pickup in activity in the leisure, travel, and hospitality sectors."

"Various policymakers noted it would likely be some time before substantial progress bar reached."

"Couple of participants reported improved conditions in the agricultural sector, with farmers’ income supported by higher crop prices and federal aid payments."

"Some participants noted that the labor market recovery continued to be uneven across demographic and income groups and across sectors."

"Many participants remarked business contacts having trouble hiring workers, likely reflecting early retirements, health concerns, childcare responsibilities, and expanded unemployment insurance benefits."

"A number of Fed policymakers thought if the economy continued rapid progress, appropriate 'at some point' in upcoming meetings to begin discussing taper."

"Many participants said labor market restraints were depressing labor force participation rate, relative to its pre-pandemic level."

"Some participants noted contacts saying step-up in demand for labor had started to put some upward pressure on wages."