FOMC Minutes hint at removing policy accommodation - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ note that according to the latest FOMC Minutes, most participants judged that if economic information came in about in line with their expectations, it would soon be appropriate for the Committee to take another step in removing some policy accommodation.

Key Quotes

“A number of participants pointed out that clarification of prospective fiscal and other policy changes would remove one source of uncertainty for the economic outlook.” “Soon” points to June, though the picture is caveated by “it would be prudent” to wait for evidence that a recent slowdown in economic activity had been transitory.”