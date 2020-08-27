FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium – live stream

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will be delivering his remarks at the virtual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium at 1310 GMT on Thursday.

Powell is expected to discuss the Fed's monetary policy framework review at the conference titled "Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy."

Follow our live coverage of the market reaction to Powell's remarks.

About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)

Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.