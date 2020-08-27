FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at Jackson Hole Symposium – live stream

Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve System, will be delivering his remarks at the virtual Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium at 1310 GMT on Thursday.
Powell is expected to discuss the Fed's monetary policy framework review at the conference titled "Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy."
Follow our live coverage of the market reaction to Powell's remarks.
Related articles
Powell Speech Cheat Sheet: Details about the potential heat up to send USD down.
Powell's consequential speech is set to rock markets and the more details he provides to the new policy – most probably allowing inflation to run high – the better for stocks and the worse for the dollar, FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam reports.
Jackson Hole Symposium Preview: Powell to shed light on Fed’s framework – Goldman Sachs.
Analysts at Goldman Sachs offer a sneak peek at what to expect from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium due this Thursday at 1310GMT.
About Jerome Powell (via Federalreserve.gov)
Jerome H. Powell took office as Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on February 5, 2018, for a four-year term. Mr. Powell also serves as Chairman of the Federal Open Market Committee, the System's principal monetary policymaking body. Mr. Powell has served as a member of the Board of Governors since taking office on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. He was reappointed to the Board and sworn in on June 16, 2014, for a term ending January 31, 2028.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Powell downs the dollar by aiming for average inflation goal
Fed Chair Powell announces a new policy framework, targeting average inflation targeting as expected. The bank also puts employment before inflation. The dollar declines in the initial response as rates will likely remain low.
EUR/USD surges toward 1.19 after Powell's paradigm shift
EUR/USD is shooting higher, nearing 1.19 as Fed Chair Powell announces average inflation targeting and prioritizing employment over inflation. The dollar is weaker amid expectations for low rates.
GBP/USD jumps above 1.32 amid dovish Fed stance
GBP/USD is trading above 1.32, rising after Fed Chair Powell allows for inflation to run hot. The resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan may delay Brexit talks. US GDP beat estimates while continuing claims missed.
Gold surges above $1,950 as Fed commits to loose policy
Gold is trading above $1,950, surging after Fed Chair Powell committed to a loose policy and will tolerate higher inflation. The precious metal benefits from looser policy.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.