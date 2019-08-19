The TD Securities analysts note that the main driver of the risk sentiment on Monday is likely to be the much-awaited US decision on Huawei, in the face of the ongoing US-China trade war.

Key Quotes:

“US license for companies to do business with Huawei for 90 days.

However, President Trump poured cold water on this by stating that “Huawei is a company that we may not do business with at all”. An extension would likely boost risk sentiment.

An announcement is due today.”