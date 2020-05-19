Fitch: US-China tension, coronavirus will force tech supply chain to evolve

Fitch Ratings-Chicago has sated that the escalating US-China tension and coronavirus-driven production challenges and will force US technology supply chains to evolve over time.
Key notes
Supply chain changes that lead to less reliance on China and greater US production of core semiconductor components could have significant credit implications for the sector.
Costs would rise and substantial capital investment would be required with returns being delayed due to the time required to build infrastructure and amass intellectual capability.
Global trade tensions, due in part to national security concerns in the US and economic contraction caused by the pandemic, are major headwinds for the sector.
Increased domestic manufacturing of the more advanced components could act as a hedge against geopolitical risks.
The US announced a new export restriction on Chinese telecom-equipment maker Huawei last week that further limits the ability of top semiconductor companies to supply Huawei without a license from the US.
Huawei, which remains on the US Entity List, has shifted some orders to SMIC, the Chinese government backed semiconductor manufacturer, but SMIC lacks the technical prowess and capability to advance Huawei’s growth strategy.
Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) announced last week that it intends to build and operate an advanced semiconductor fab in Arizona with the mutual understanding and commitment of support from the US government. The announcement followed media reports that the Trump administration was collaborating with technology companies, including Intel (A+/Stable) and TSMC, to increase domestic production of semiconductors, the primary building block for technology hardware.
We view the US-TSMC alliance as a first step in building a more autonomous US technology supply chain, given high barriers to entry, specifically related to the significant capital and design capability required for leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing.
Such news keeps the US dollar underpinned. More on that here: USD/JPY: Bulls in control again, correction of recent pressures in play
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims early gains, holds above 1.0920
The American dollar recovers as Fed’s Powell testifies before the Congress. The soft tone of equities weighs on high-yielding currencies, particularly European ones.
GBP/USD extends daily gains, flirts with 1.2300
The Sterling continues to strengthen against the greenback, despite awful UK employment figures. The kingdom announced a post-Brexit tariffs’ regime.
Cryptocurrencies: War for dominance still at play
Bitcoin's dominance goal is at 60% in the medium term. Extreme mistrust is reflected in sentiment levels inappropriate to current price levels. Ripple is prone to sudden movements, but with no visibility in the direction.
Gold flirts with daily tops, around $1740 level
Gold edged higher during the early North American session and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1740 region.
WTI holding in bullish yet dubious territories in the $30's
The price of a barrel of oil is currently trading at $31.58 having travelled between a range of $31.15 and $32.89, -1.89% at the time of writing. The risk-on sentiment is fading as we progress through the week although that is not to say the fundamentals are not favourable for oil in the near term.