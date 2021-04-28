Fitch: Stimulus withdrawal creates risks for Australian credit markets

Fitch Ratings released a statement that explained that the withdrawal of central bank credit and QE measures pose the most serious risk for Australian credit markets over the next 12 months.
The findings was according to a Fitch Ratings survey of fixed-income investors.
''More than half of investors nominated withdrawal as a high risk, well ahead of all other risks, and a similar amount expect additional QE and an extension of yield-curve control. Meanwhile, 77% expect further deployment of housing-related and macro-prudential measures.
A majority 84% of investors believe the official cash rate will remain at 0.1% over the next 12 months, supporting expectations of higher house prices and continued low unemployment. Almost a third believe house prices will rise by more than 10% in 2021, while no one believes house prices will decline.''
