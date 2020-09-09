Fitch sees UK recovery stalling in first half of 2021

The US-based Fitch Ratings, in its latest report, revised down the UK GDP forecasts for 2021.

“UK GDP 2021 forecast by around 2 percentage points relative to the smooth Free Trade Agreement (FTA) transition.”

“See the UK recovery stalling in the first half of 2021.”

“Now assume that the UK-EU trade will move to the World Trade Organization (WTO) terms in January.”