First Republic Stock News: FRC flails once again, shares lose 29% in Thursday premarket

- First Republic stock loses nearly 30% Thursday.
- Fitch, S&P cut ratings on FRC.
- Worries persist over depositor outflow.
- Management is discussing a strategic sale.
First Republic Bank (FRC) stock is once again taking a beating. Shares of the San Francisco bank are down 29% in Thursday's premarket after losing more than 21% on Wednesday. The market is worried after the banker known for its high-net-worth customers announced it is open to a buyout offer. Shares have fallen more than 80% since Silicon Valley Bank collapsed last Friday. Like Silicon Valley, First Republic has a large percentage of uninsured depositors. Unlike Silicon Valley, First Republic has taken much lower losses on its bond portfolio relative to its shareholder equity position.
First Republic Bank stock news
In order to stem the negativity surrounding its situation, reporting has emerged that management at First Republic is evaluating a possible strategic sale. Bloomberg also reports that the bank is looking at other avenues for raising more liquidity.
This may seem strange to onlookers as the US Federal Reserve formed a lending facility to buy long-maturity bonds from distressed banks at par. This should make it easier for banks to get rid of some of the underwater bonds that have lost value due to the Fed's higher interest rates without taking a major loss like Silicon Valley Bank did last week. Additionally, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the US Treasury have said that uninsured depositors will be protected like they were with SVB Financial (SIVB) and Signature Bank (SBNY) over this past weekend.
Of course, the US government's communications are not followed by everyone, and sometimes bank runs have a mind of their own. On Wednesday, both Fitch and S&P downgraded First Republic Bank's credit rating. Fitch placed the bank on negative rating watch, while S&P labelled their bonds at junk status. S&P said this was due to the risk of further depositor outflows.
Over the weekend, First Republic's management reported deals with both the Fed and JPMorgan (JPM) that had raised its liquidity posture to $70 billion. These and other headlines led FRC stock to trade back up to nearly $51 on Tuesday, but negative sentiment appears to be stubborn at present.
The situation with Credit Suisse (CS) also has not helped sentiment for the banking industry as it is the bank best positioned to make the US banking crisis turn international. However, the 50 billion Swiss Franc lifeline given by the Swiss central bank on Thursday helped the bank's Swiss shares to advance 20% higher in the European session.
First Republic Bank stock forecast
First Republic first needs to swing back above the 361.8% Fibonacci level at $33.68 to have any chance of digging out of this whole. Above there, bulls will need to push with force to make it back up to the 261.8% Fibonacci at $65.19. There is no support at the present level of any significance.
FRC daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
ECB hikes key rates by 50 bps as expected, eyes on Lagarde – LIVE
The ECB hiked key rates by 50 bps following the March policy meeting as expected but EUR/USD declined with initial reaction. In its policy statement, the ECB noted that the elevated level of uncertainty reinforces the importance of the data-dependent approach. Eyes on Lagarde.
GBP/USD rebound from 1.2030 as USD struggles to hold its ground
GBP/USD lost its traction and declined below 1.2050 in the early American session before staging a modest rebound. The US Dollar is struggling to stay resilient against its rivals as Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed after the ECB's policy announcements.
Gold climbs above $1,930 as US yields stretch lower
Gold has extended its daily rally and advanced above $1,930 in the American session on Thursday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 3.4% after the ECB's policy announcements, fueling XAU/USD's upside.
SEC and CFTC at loggerheads over crypto jurisdictional rights
Whether a cryptocurrency is a ‘security’ or a ‘commodity’ is under debate amongst different regulatory bodies. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) thinks that all Proof-of-Stake tokens and digital assets should be treated as securities.
Credit Suisse Crisis: CS rallies 8% on 50 billion CHF lifeline from Swiss central bank
CS stock rallied 8.3% to $2.34 early Thursday after the Swiss investment bank announced it could borrow up to 50 billion Swiss Francs (approximately $54 billion) from the SNB.