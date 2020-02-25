Fed’s Kaplan: Not inclined to think about a rate cut now - WSJ

In a Wall Street Journal interview, Fed's Kaplan says that he is not inclined to think about a rate cut now.

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said Tuesday events are still too fluid around the coronavirus outbreak to say the U.S. central bank needs to lower short-term rates, as many in financial markets now think is likely.

“We are still in the heat of this and there’s just a lot of uncertainty, so anytime you are in the middle of something where there’s a lot of uncertainty and you know that in the next three or four weeks some of that uncertainty is going to get cleared up, either for better or worse, I think...