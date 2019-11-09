Fed’s Williams: Interest rates will be very low for the foreseeable future and growth will be modest

New York Federal Reserve (Fed) President Williams was on the wires last minutes, via Reuters, speaking about vulnerabilities of the global financial system at a dinner event, in New York.
Key Quotes:
Interest rates will be very low for the foreseeable future and growth will be modest.
Monetary policy is moderately accommodative.
What worries him about persistently low inflation is that inflation expectations could come down.
The economy is in a good place with a really strong labor market and an unemployment rate of 3.5% not creating inflation.
Monetary policy is well-positioned right now.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows amid mixed trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1030, the lowest since mid-October. President Trump has yet to decide to roll back tariffs, raising uncertainty. US Consumer Sentiment met expectations.
GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation
GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.28 after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the economy. Both main political parties are struggling with scandals as the countdown to the election continues.
USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 109.30 as risk rally loses momentum
Japan’s Leading Economic Index rebounded in September, according to preliminary estimates. US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index foreseen at 95.9 from 95.5. USD/JPY heading toward 110.00, depending on risk perception.
Gold rebounds to $1,465 area as Trump downplays China trade deal
After slumping to its lowest level since early August at $1,456.33 in the early trading hours of the American session, the XAU/USD pair staged a recovery in the last hour with the precious metal finding demand amid souring market sentiment.
Massive blockchain adoption accelerates but prices cool
The Blockchain industry is living the best moments of the year. Although prices are not reflecting this, there is confidence that the adoption by the traditional industrial base will finally accelerate sharply.