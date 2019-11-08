US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY continues its adance to three-week highs into Friday

DXY is up for the fifth consecutive day and closed Friday above the 98.30 level and the 50 DMA.

Resistances are located at the 98.65 and 99.26 price levels.

DXY daily chart

DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving average (DMAs). This Friday the Greenback broke above the 98.30 level and the 50 DMA, trading at its highest in 18 trading sessions.

DXY 4-hour chart

DXY is trading above its main SMAs after bouncing from the double bottom at the start of November. The market ended Friday above the 98.30 level opening the doors to the 98.65 and the 99.26 resistances on the way up.

DXY 30-minute chart

DXY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.30, 98.00 and 97.80 price levels.

Additional key levels