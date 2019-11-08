US Dollar Index technical analysis: DXY continues its adance to three-week highs into Friday

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • DXY is up for the fifth consecutive day and closed Friday above the 98.30 level and the 50 DMA.
  • Resistances are located at the 98.65 and 99.26 price levels.
 

DXY daily chart

 
DXY (US Dollar Index) is trading in an uptrend above its main daily simple moving average (DMAs). This Friday the Greenback broke above the 98.30 level and the 50 DMA, trading at its highest in 18 trading sessions. 
 
 

DXY 4-hour chart

 
DXY is trading above its main SMAs after bouncing from the double bottom at the start of November. The market ended Friday above the 98.30 level opening the doors to the 98.65 and the 99.26 resistances on the way up. 
  

DXY 30-minute chart

 
DXY is trading above the main SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the short term. Support is seen at the 98.30, 98.00 and 97.80 price levels. 
 

Additional key levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 98.37
Today Daily Change 0.24
Today Daily Change % 0.24
Today daily open 98.13
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 97.73
Daily SMA50 98.33
Daily SMA100 97.9
Daily SMA200 97.51
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 98.23
Previous Daily Low 97.82
Previous Weekly High 98
Previous Weekly Low 97.16
Previous Monthly High 99.67
Previous Monthly Low 97.15
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 98.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 97.98
Daily Pivot Point S1 97.89
Daily Pivot Point S2 97.65
Daily Pivot Point S3 97.48
Daily Pivot Point R1 98.3
Daily Pivot Point R2 98.47
Daily Pivot Point R3 98.71

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows amid mixed trade headlines

EUR/USD hits fresh three-week lows amid mixed trade headlines

EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1030, the lowest since mid-October. President Trump has yet to decide to roll back tariffs, raising uncertainty. US Consumer Sentiment met expectations.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is clinging to 1.28 after the BOE, amid election speculation

GBP/USD is consolidating its losses around 1.28 after the BOE painted a gloomier picture of the economy. Both main political parties are struggling with scandals as the countdown to the election continues.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 109.30 as risk rally loses momentum

USD/JPY clings to small daily gains above 109.30 as risk rally loses momentum

Japan’s Leading Economic Index rebounded in September, according to preliminary estimates. US November Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index foreseen at 95.9 from 95.5. USD/JPY heading toward 110.00, depending on risk perception.

USD/JPY News

Gold rebounds to $1,465 area as Trump downplays China trade deal

Gold rebounds to $1,465 area as Trump downplays China trade deal

After slumping to its lowest level since early August at $1,456.33 in the early trading hours of the American session, the XAU/USD pair staged a recovery in the last hour with the precious metal finding demand amid souring market sentiment.

Gold News

Massive blockchain adoption accelerates but prices cool

Massive blockchain adoption accelerates but prices cool

The Blockchain industry is living the best moments of the year. Although prices are not reflecting this, there is confidence that the adoption by the traditional industrial base will finally accelerate sharply.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures