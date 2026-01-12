TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Fed’s Williams: Inflation to cool later this year and hit 2% in 2027

Fed’s Williams: Inflation to cool later this year and hit 2% in 2027
Lallalit SrijandornLallalit SrijandornFXStreet

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said late Monday that US monetary policy is now “well positioned” to  guide inflation back to target without harming jobs. Williams signaled no urgency to resume interest-rate cuts as the central bank moves closer to a neutral policy stance.

Key quotes

Expects unemployment rate to stabilize this year.

Expects active usage of Federal Reserve repo operations.

Economic outlook is quite favorable in 2026.

Federal Reserve policy decisions will be driven by incoming data. Tariff impacts should diminish in 2026.

Imperative to get inflation back to 2%.

Inflation to peak at 2.75 to 3 percent in first half of year.  

Tariff inflation largely borne by Americans.

Outside of tariffs, inflation trends mostly favorable.

Downside job risks increasing as inflation risks have diminished.

Inflation to cool later this year and hit 2% in 2027.

US likely to grow between 2.5% and 2.75% in 2026.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading around 98.90, down 0.24% on the day. 

Fed FAQs

Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.

The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.

Author

Lallalit Srijandorn

Lallalit Srijandorn is a Parisian at heart. She has lived in France since 2019 and now becomes a digital entrepreneur based in Paris and Bangkok.

More from Lallalit Srijandorn
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD keeps its bearish sentiment well in place following Tuesday’s deep decline, retesting the 1.1640 region on the back of humble losses in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors should shift their attention to Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims and comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

Following its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD now faces some selling pressure and retreats toward the 1.3420 zone as US markets draw to a close on Wednesday. Moving forward, the British Pound is expected to closely follow Thursday’s data releases in the UK, including GDP figures.

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold extended its recovery on Wednesday, quickly shrugging off Tuesday’s setback and pushing to fresh all-time highs near $4,650 per troy ounce. The rally in the yellow metal was underpinned by a softer US Dollar, falling US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver additional rate cuts.

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin has seen a surge in whale activity and derivatives interest over the past three days, despite subdued prices. Whale transactions have risen consistently over the past three days, reaching a five-week high. In contrast to the current move, LTC's price was higher the last time whale activity reached these levels.

US economic outlook: January 2026

US economic outlook: January 2026

Jerome Powell's eight-year tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve is coming to a close during a period of intense pressure on the US central bank and divided views among policymakers about the appropriate stance of monetary policy. 

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers