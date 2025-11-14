Fed’s Schmid: My concerns on inflation is much broader than tariffs alone
Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid spoke about the economic outlook and monetary policy at the Joint Energy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas and Kansas City, in Denver on Friday. He said that monetary policy should lean against demand growth and that there is no room for complacency on inflation expectations.
Key takeaways
Further rate cuts won't patch job market cracks, could do damage to inflation.
My rationale for October dissent continues to guide me as I head toward December.
Inflation is too hot, labor market is cooling but largely in balance.
Fed policy is modestly restrictive, which is where it should be.
Monetary policy should lean against demand growth.
My concerns on inflation is much broader than tariffs alone.
Prefer to focus on overall inflation rate when setting policy.
No room to be complacent on inflation expectations.
Cooling of labor market likely reflects structural changes.
Will monitor labor market closely for signs of more significant deterioration.
Financial markets, real economy not showing signs of being overly restricted.
Support decision to stop shrinking Fed's balance sheet.
Fed could lower rate paid on reserves, ease access to standing repo facility to support smaller Fed balance sheet, ease liquidity.
Fed could also shift balance sheet portfolio to short-duration securities.
Little reason to think reserve demand will grow steadily with nominal GDP."
