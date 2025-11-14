TRENDING:
Fed’s Schmid: My concerns on inflation is much broader than tariffs alone

Agustin Wazne

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Kansas City President Jeffrey Schmid spoke about the economic outlook and monetary policy at the Joint Energy Conference hosted by the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas and Kansas City, in Denver on Friday. He said that monetary policy should lean against demand growth and that there is no room for complacency on inflation expectations.

Key takeaways

Further rate cuts won't patch job market cracks, could do damage to inflation.

My rationale for October dissent continues to guide me as I head toward December.

Inflation is too hot, labor market is cooling but largely in balance.

Fed policy is modestly restrictive, which is where it should be.

Monetary policy should lean against demand growth.

My concerns on inflation is much broader than tariffs alone.

Prefer to focus on overall inflation rate when setting policy.

No room to be complacent on inflation expectations.

Cooling of labor market likely reflects structural changes.

Will monitor labor market closely for signs of more significant deterioration.

Financial markets, real economy not showing signs of being overly restricted.

Support decision to stop shrinking Fed's balance sheet.

Fed could lower rate paid on reserves, ease access to standing repo facility to support smaller Fed balance sheet, ease liquidity.

Fed could also shift balance sheet portfolio to short-duration securities.

Little reason to think reserve demand will grow steadily with nominal GDP."

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.08%0.25%-0.14%0.00%-0.03%-0.50%-0.14%
EUR-0.08%0.17%-0.22%-0.07%-0.11%-0.60%-0.22%
GBP-0.25%-0.17%-0.45%-0.24%-0.28%-0.76%-0.41%
JPY0.14%0.22%0.45%0.18%0.12%-0.36%0.01%
CAD-0.01%0.07%0.24%-0.18%-0.06%-0.53%-0.15%
AUD0.03%0.11%0.28%-0.12%0.06%-0.47%-0.11%
NZD0.50%0.60%0.76%0.36%0.53%0.47%0.37%
CHF0.14%0.22%0.41%-0.01%0.15%0.11%-0.37%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

