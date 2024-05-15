Fed's Schmid: Inflation is still too high, Fed has more work to do

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Schmid spoke at the regional bank's agricultural summit on Tuesday. Schmid said that inflation remains too high and the US central bank has more work to do.
Key quotes
“Policy is in the correct place.”
“Continued vigilance, flexibility are necessary.”
“Prepared to be patient as inflation eases back toward 2%.”
“Inflation expectations remain relatively low and anchored.”
“Inflation is still too high, Fed has more work to do.”
“Interest rates could remain high for some time.”
“Labor market has come off a historic boil by many measures.”
“There are signs that imbalances driving inflation are easing.”
“Fed must preempt inflation from becoming ingrained.”
“Fed's job on inflation is made easier by supply increases.”
“My preference is to shrink Fed's balance sheet as much as possible, consistent with the operating framework.”
"I don't think we should have slowed the balance sheet runoff."
"Whatever we don't run off on the balance sheet we should reinvest in short-term treasury debt."
"We need room on the Fed's balance sheet, which is a monetary tool."
"Productivity growth can moderate inflation, in the long run can help get to 2% inflation."
Market reaction
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading 0.04% higher on the day at 105.04, as of writing.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD steadies despite rising US inflation, traders eye Aussie WPI
The Australian Dollar registered gains against the US Dollar on Tuesday, even though inflation in the United States edged, spurring hawkish remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The AUD/USD trades near 0.6624, virtually unchanged as Wednesday’s Asian session commences.
USD/JPY extends its upside above 156.50 ahead of US CPI, Retail Sales data
The USD/JPY pair trades in positive territory for the fourth consecutive day near 156.55 on Wednesday during the Asian session. The uptick of the pair is bolstered by the speculation that the Federal Reserve might maintain rates higher for longer amid the elevated inflation.
Gold price firmer amid mixed US PPI data, Fed’s uncertain on inflation
Gold prices climbed past the $2,359 figure on Tuesday after data released by the US Department of Labor revealed that factory gate inflation rose above estimates, signaling that prices remained elevated. Despite that, US Treasury yields are sliding, a headwind for the Greenback.
Ethereum bears attempt to take lead following increased odds for a spot ETH ETF denial
Ethereum is indicating signs of a bearish move on Tuesday as it is largely trading horizontally. Its co-founder Vitalik Buterin has also proposed a new type of gas fee structure, while the chances of the SEC approving a spot ETH ETF decrease with every passing day.
Is the US Dollar headed for a crash?
Ahead of the US CPI & Retail Sales report, I breakdown how to combine forex fundamentals with technicals to determine whether we've seen a US dollar top?