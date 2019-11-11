Fed's Rosengren: US GDP looks to be growing around potential

Following his speech at a conference hosted by Norges Bank, the Norwegian central bank, in Oslo, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren is responding to questions.
When asked if there were a downturn and problems with banks again, Rosengren said that he would advocate shutting off dividend payments and share repurchases.
"Nothing that has come in since the October meeting would change the view that the last rate cut was not needed," Rosengren said while commenting on the policy outlook. "The US economy is in pretty good shape right now; the GDP looks to be growing around potential."
The US Dollar Index largely ignored these comments and was last down 0.25% on the day at 98.15.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.10 amid trade pessimism
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, stabilizing after falling on Friday. President Trump has expressed pessimism about reaching a deal with China.
GBP/USD runs through 1.2850 on Brexit hopes
GBP/USD is trading at daily highs above 1.2860 price zone, despite UK GDP missed expectations with an increase of only 0.3% QoQ. Comments from UK's Javid saying "fundamentals strong," and other's from Nigel Farage, supporting Conservatives, underpinned Pound.
USD/JPY: risk aversion helping the JPY
Japanese data came in below expected, providing additional signs of economic disruption. Mounting tensions between the US and China hurting the market’s mood. USD/JPY neutral in the short-term, bearish case firmer once below 108.90.
Gold: Bears await a sustained weakness below $1460 level, 61.8% Fibo.
Gold failed to capitalize on its attempted intraday positive move and is currently placed near the lower end of its daily trading range, closer to three-month lows set on Friday.
UK GDP Preview: GBP/USD may rise with Boris' hopes if upbeat forecasts are realized
"We are close to where we move to something that starts to feel like a recession," said Mark Carney, Governor of the BOE, when referring to the global economy. Economists expect GDP figures for the third quarter to show the UK averted a downturn.