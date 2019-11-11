Fed's Rosengren: US GDP looks to be growing around potential

Following his speech at a conference hosted by Norges Bank, the Norwegian central bank, in Oslo, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren is responding to questions.

When asked if there were a downturn and problems with banks again, Rosengren said that he would advocate shutting off dividend payments and share repurchases.

"Nothing that has come in since the October meeting would change the view that the last rate cut was not needed," Rosengren said while commenting on the policy outlook. "The US economy is in pretty good shape right now; the GDP looks to be growing around potential."

The US Dollar Index largely ignored these comments and was last down 0.25% on the day at 98.15.