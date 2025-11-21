Fed’s Miran: The lack of data doesn't mean we don't have a forecast
Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Stephen Miran spoke in an interview for Bloomberg TV on Friday. He said that the Fed should be forecast-dependent, not data-dependent.
Key Takeaways
Implications of yesterday's data are obviously dovish.
The lack of data doesn't mean we don't have a forecast.
We should be forecast-dependent, not data-dependent.
I would vote for a 25-bps cut if my vote is a marginal vote.
Labor market data is not as strong as we would like.
I think the November CPI data will not be until after the next FOMC meeting.
The financial condition that matters most is housing."
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Swiss Franc.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|-0.06%
|-0.49%
|-0.03%
|0.02%
|-0.18%
|0.14%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|-0.14%
|-0.60%
|-0.11%
|-0.06%
|-0.27%
|0.06%
|GBP
|0.06%
|0.14%
|-0.47%
|0.03%
|0.08%
|-0.14%
|0.20%
|JPY
|0.49%
|0.60%
|0.47%
|0.49%
|0.53%
|0.31%
|0.65%
|CAD
|0.03%
|0.11%
|-0.03%
|-0.49%
|0.04%
|-0.17%
|0.14%
|AUD
|-0.02%
|0.06%
|-0.08%
|-0.53%
|-0.04%
|-0.21%
|0.12%
|NZD
|0.18%
|0.27%
|0.14%
|-0.31%
|0.17%
|0.21%
|0.33%
|CHF
|-0.14%
|-0.06%
|-0.20%
|-0.65%
|-0.14%
|-0.12%
|-0.33%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
