TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Fed's Miran: Inflation expectations are reasonably well anchored

Fed's Miran: Inflation expectations are reasonably well anchored
Pablo PiovanoPablo PiovanoFXStreet

Fed policymaker Stephen Miran stressed the importance of forward-looking analysis in shaping monetary policy. He highlighted housing costs as central to inflation dynamics, signalled expectations of easing shelter pressures, and warned that relying on backward-looking data could misguide the policy debate.

Key Quotes

Access to data is important to making policy.

Hopefully the Fed will have needed data by the next FOMC.

Fed policy should be forward-looking.

The cost of housing is paramount in thinking.

Expecting significant disinflation to services inflation tied to population shift.

The neutral rate has come down to the bottom end of estimates.

Deregulation of the economy will expand the economy's potential.

Estimates of a low neutral rate are based on forward-looking assessments.

Using backward-looking data is misguided.

Small changes in measured inflation are difficult for households to detect.

Inflation expectations are reasonably well anchored.

The public expects to see the Fed achieve low inflation.

Financial conditions matter to monetary policy transmission.

Even though financial conditions are loose, policy is tight due to the neutral rate moving down.

Financial conditions may not give a good read for Fed policy.

Expectation on easing services inflation is tied to housing factors.

Expects shelter inflation to ease going forward.

Would update policy view if the case for easing shelter inflation did not happen.

Demand elasticity allows Americans to shift to manage tariffs.

Not seeing a broad-based inflation increase on tariffs.

Author

Pablo Piovano

Born and bred in Argentina, Pablo has been carrying on with his passion for FX markets and trading since his first college years.

More from Pablo Piovano
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1750 post-US ISM

EUR/USD climbs to daily highs near 1.1750 post-US ISM

EUR/USD now gathers fresh steam and advances to daily highs around 1.1750 amid the offered stance in the US Dollar. In the meantime, the Greenback is unabale to capitalise of firmer results from the ISM Services PMI, resuming its leg lower amid steady uncertainty surrounding the US shutdown.

GBP/USD accelerates its gains , targets 1.3480

GBP/USD accelerates its gains , targets 1.3480

GBP/USD picks up pace and climbs to daily tops, approaching the 1.3480 zone on Friday, always in response to the decent decline in the Greenback. Meanwhile, market participants continue to assess the potential effects of a prolonged US shutdown.

Gold meets resistance near $3,890

Gold meets resistance near $3,890

Gold sets aside Thursday’s hiccup and revisits the area of $3,890 per troy ounce in the wake of the release of US data on Friday. The yellow metal’s recovery comes amid decent losses in the Greenback, mixed US yields across the curve, and rising uncertainty surrounding the impact of the US shutdown on the economy.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP take a breather from two-day rally

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP take a breather from two-day rally

Bitcoin is trading near $120,000 on Friday after reaching a seven-week high of $120,960 the previous day. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are holding near their respective weekly highs, reflecting steady demand from both institutions and retail investors.

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet launches a fresh, new design

FXStreet marks a key milestone in its mission to help traders on their journey, aimed at tackling challenges in its editorial and business strategies.

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP eyes breakout toward record high as retail demand recovers

Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP eyes breakout toward record high as retail demand recovers

Pump.fun is bullish on Friday, trading above the critical $0.0070 level, unfazed by subtle price corrections in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The token native to Solana’s leading meme coin launchpad offers short-term bullish signals buoyed by key technical indicators. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers