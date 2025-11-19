Fed’s Miran: Fed should consider exempting treasuries from bank leverage ratios
Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Stephen Miran spoke about the United States (US) financial regulatory framework at the Bank Policy Institute in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. He claimed that he strongly supports the US central bank's efforts to streamline bank regulations.
Key takeaways
Strongly support US central bank's efforts to streamline bank regulations.
Fed should consider exempting treasuries and central bank reserves from bank leverage ratios.
It's possible that Fed could shrink its balance sheet again in the future.
Hopes easing regulations could allow smaller Fed balance sheet.
Smaller Fed balance sheet would reduce interest payout to banks.
Supported Fed's decision to stop balance sheet run-off.
Would have supported immediate end to Fed's quantitative easing at October 28-29 policy meeting.
Size of Fed balance sheet is ultimately dictated by regulations.
Smaller fed balance sheet depends on peeling back regulations."
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.24%
|0.25%
|0.69%
|0.26%
|0.39%
|0.78%
|0.55%
|EUR
|-0.24%
|0.00%
|0.43%
|0.02%
|0.15%
|0.54%
|0.30%
|GBP
|-0.25%
|-0.01%
|0.43%
|0.02%
|0.14%
|0.54%
|0.29%
|JPY
|-0.69%
|-0.43%
|-0.43%
|-0.40%
|-0.28%
|0.10%
|-0.13%
|CAD
|-0.26%
|-0.02%
|-0.02%
|0.40%
|0.13%
|0.51%
|0.28%
|AUD
|-0.39%
|-0.15%
|-0.14%
|0.28%
|-0.13%
|0.40%
|0.16%
|NZD
|-0.78%
|-0.54%
|-0.54%
|-0.10%
|-0.51%
|-0.40%
|-0.24%
|CHF
|-0.55%
|-0.30%
|-0.29%
|0.13%
|-0.28%
|-0.16%
|0.24%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.