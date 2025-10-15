TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Fed’s Miran: Current fed policy is more restrictive than people think because the neutral rate has fallen

Fed’s Miran: Current fed policy is more restrictive than people think because the neutral rate has fallen
Agustin WazneAgustin WazneFXStreet

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran spoke at the Nomura Research Forum in Washington, DC. He stated that AI investment could lead to a higher neutral interest rate, and that recent policy changes, including immigration, have resulted in rapid shifts in the neutral rate.

Key Comments

AI investment could lead to a higher neutral interest rate.

Recent policy changes, including immigration, have produced fast changes in the neutral rate.

Current fed policy is more restrictive than people think because the neutral rate has fallen.

Difference with policy views of colleagues is more based on speed of cuts than destination.

Have a more sanguine view of inflation, mostly due to expectations about housing costs.

In coming quarters there will be a material decline in services inflation driven by housing.

Put less weight on the value of changing policy gradually.

If data comes in hotter than expected would have to reevaluate.

If housing in particular does not show falling inflation would have to question outlook.

Feel confident that shocks like immigration are large enough to influence policy.

No evidence in the data that tariffs are raising inflation; arguments otherwise are based on prior trends.

Key categories of imported goods are not seeing price increases that different from other goods.

Goods inflation rates in the US are comparable to those in other countries."

US Dollar FAQs

The US Dollar (USD) is the official currency of the United States of America, and the ‘de facto’ currency of a significant number of other countries where it is found in circulation alongside local notes. It is the most heavily traded currency in the world, accounting for over 88% of all global foreign exchange turnover, or an average of $6.6 trillion in transactions per day, according to data from 2022. Following the second world war, the USD took over from the British Pound as the world’s reserve currency. For most of its history, the US Dollar was backed by Gold, until the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1971 when the Gold Standard went away.

The most important single factor impacting on the value of the US Dollar is monetary policy, which is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability (control inflation) and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these two goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, the Fed will raise rates, which helps the USD value. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates, which weighs on the Greenback.

In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve can also print more Dollars and enact quantitative easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used when credit has dried up because banks will not lend to each other (out of the fear of counterparty default). It is a last resort when simply lowering interest rates is unlikely to achieve the necessary result. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice to combat the credit crunch that occurred during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy US government bonds predominantly from financial institutions. QE usually leads to a weaker US Dollar.

Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing in new purchases. It is usually positive for the US Dollar.

Author

Agustin Wazne

Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.

More from Agustin Wazne
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD eases from tops, back to 1.1620

EUR/USD eases from tops, back to 1.1620

EUR/USD adds to Tuesday’s advance and manages to keep the trade above the 1.1600 hurdle, although coming down from earlier tops near 1.1650. The continuation of the pair’s recovery comes on the back of further losses in the US Dollar amid reignited trade tensions and ahead of comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone near 1.3350

GBP/USD keeps the bid tone near 1.3350

GBP/USD manages to leave behind two consecutive daily declines and hovers around the 1.3350 zone following earlier tops near 1.3380, all against the backdrop of renewed seeling bias in the Greenback. Moving forward, Cable is expected to closely follow remarks from both Fed and BoE rate setters.

Gold remains firm around $4,200

Gold remains firm around $4,200

Gold maintains its bid bias well and sound for yet another day on Wednesday, navigating the $4,200 region per troy ounce and always underpinned by geopolitical tensions, a further escalation of the US-China trade war, and fears over the US government shutdown.

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin recovery capped amid US-China trade tensions, prolonged government shutdown

Bitcoin price edges below $112,500 on Wednesday, struggling to extend its rebound amid renewed macroeconomic headwinds. Fresh US-China trade tensions and the ongoing US government shutdown dampen investor sentiment, limiting BTC's recovery.

Can the global economy stabilize with 'Acute' uncertainty looming?

Can the global economy stabilize with 'Acute' uncertainty looming?

In its October 2025 World Economic Outlook (WEO), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slightly revised upward its global growth forecast, but stressed that the overall pace of expansion remains subdued.

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO Price Forecast: LDO rallies after Lido V3 testnet launch

Lido DAO steadies recovery, reclaiming support above $1.00 on Wednesday. Lido V3 final testnet goes live, aiming to upgrade Lido Core contracts on the main protocol.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers