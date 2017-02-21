Fed’s Mester: We have to change policy path if economic outlook changes

Fed’s Mester: We have to change policy path if economic outlook changesBy Dhwani Mehta
Additional headlines hit the wires from the Cleveland Fed President Loretta J. Mester, extending her talks on the labour market and fiscal policies.
Key Points:
Uncertainty in global economy & European banks
Uncertainty doesn't mean we don't do anything
May be more changes to forecasts in current environment
Do not need fiscal spending to spur aggregate demand
We have to change policy path if economic outlook changes
Some problem areas in labour market