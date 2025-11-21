Fed’s Logan: Would find it difficult to cut again in December
Dallas Bank Federal Reserve (Fed) President Lorie Logan delivered a speech at “The SNB and its Watchers 2025” Conference at the Karl Brunner Institute in Zurich on Friday. Logan claimed that elevated asset valuations and compressed credit spreads mean the policy rate must offset financial condition tailwinds.
Key quotes
Elevated asset valuations, compressed credit spreads mean policy rate must offset financial condition tailwinds.
Would find it difficult to cut again in December.
Inflation is too high and labor market is roughly balanced.
October rate cut was not warranted.
Holding rates would allow Fed to assess restrictions.
The Fed needs to offset tailwinds from financial conditions.
The Fed should hold rates steady for a time to assess degree of restriction.”
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.