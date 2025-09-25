Fed's Logan calls for Fed to modernize interest rate target system

Fed should move to target tri-party general collateral rate. Time has arrived for Fed to modernize interest rate target system. Repo market is center of money markets, makes sense to target. Modernizing rate control system is technical in nature. Best to update rate control system when markets are calm. Some volatility in repo rate target would be fine given Fed targets range. Fed has changed rate control system a number of times in past. Shift to secured markets means fed needs to update rate target system. Fed funds market still works but is increasingly fragile. Doesn’t believe fed should use administered targets for new system.

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan stated on Thursday that the Fed needs to modernize how it approaches setting interest rates, acknowledging that the central bank may need to allow for more volatility in the underlying repo rate and noted that the Fed has overhauled its rate-setting schemes in the past.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.