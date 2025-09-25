Fed's Logan calls for Fed to modernize interest rate target system

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan stated on Thursday that the Fed needs to modernize how it approaches setting interest rates, acknowledging that the central bank may need to allow for more volatility in the underlying repo rate and noted that the Fed has overhauled its rate-setting schemes in the past.
Key highlights
Fed should move to target tri-party general collateral rate.
Time has arrived for Fed to modernize interest rate target system.
Repo market is center of money markets, makes sense to target.
Modernizing rate control system is technical in nature.
Best to update rate control system when markets are calm.
Some volatility in repo rate target would be fine given Fed targets range.
Fed has changed rate control system a number of times in past.
Shift to secured markets means fed needs to update rate target system.
Fed funds market still works but is increasingly fragile.
Doesn’t believe fed should use administered targets for new system.
EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1670
EUR/USD maintains its bearish tone unchanged following the closing bell in Europe on Thursday, hovering around the area of two-week lows around 1.1670. The continuation of the downtrend in the pair comes in response to the persistent buying pressure on the US Dollar, reinforced by solid results from US data releases and mixed remarks from Fed officials.
GBP/USD flirts with four-week lows near 1.3350
GBP/USD loses further traction and recedes to the 1.3350 region on Thursday, challenging multi-week troughs. The strong Greenback weighs on the British Pound and the rest of its risk-linked peers as investors continue to assess strong US data and remarks from Fed rate setters.
Gold battling to recover its shine
Gold now manages to regain some balance and advances modestly, revisiting the $3,740 region per troy ounce on Thursday, weighed down by the firm tone in the Greenback and rising US yields across the board. The risk-averse market environment and rising geopolitical tensions, however, should limit the yellow metal’s downside potential.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline amid weakening technical outlook
Bitcoin edges lower toward the $110,000 level, dragged by declining retail interest. Ethereum falls to $4,000, extending the sharp correction seen since the beginning of the week. XRP defends the 100-day EMA short-term support, but risks remain tilted to the downside.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
