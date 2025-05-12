Fed’s Kugler: Progress on disinflation has slowed

Federal Reserve Governor Adriana Kugler said on Monday that Fed officials were finding it difficult to assess the underlying strength of the economy, citing rapid shifts in trade policy and the resulting impact on households and businesses that had rushed to purchase imported goods earlier in the year.
Key Quotes
- Trade policy shifting but still likely to lead to higher prices and slower growth.
- It has become hard to judge the underlying growth of the economy.
- Progress on disinflation has slowed.
- Labor market conditions mostly stable.
- Supported keeping rates stable at current restrictive level, Fed in a good position to deal with change in the macroeconomic outlook.
Fed FAQs
Monetary policy in the US is shaped by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed has two mandates: to achieve price stability and foster full employment. Its primary tool to achieve these goals is by adjusting interest rates. When prices are rising too quickly and inflation is above the Fed’s 2% target, it raises interest rates, increasing borrowing costs throughout the economy. This results in a stronger US Dollar (USD) as it makes the US a more attractive place for international investors to park their money. When inflation falls below 2% or the Unemployment Rate is too high, the Fed may lower interest rates to encourage borrowing, which weighs on the Greenback.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) holds eight policy meetings a year, where the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assesses economic conditions and makes monetary policy decisions. The FOMC is attended by twelve Fed officials – the seven members of the Board of Governors, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and four of the remaining eleven regional Reserve Bank presidents, who serve one-year terms on a rotating basis.
In extreme situations, the Federal Reserve may resort to a policy named Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the Fed substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. It is a non-standard policy measure used during crises or when inflation is extremely low. It was the Fed’s weapon of choice during the Great Financial Crisis in 2008. It involves the Fed printing more Dollars and using them to buy high grade bonds from financial institutions. QE usually weakens the US Dollar.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse process of QE, whereby the Federal Reserve stops buying bonds from financial institutions and does not reinvest the principal from the bonds it holds maturing, to purchase new bonds. It is usually positive for the value of the US Dollar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains offered near 1.1100 amid strong Dollar
EUR/USD came under sustained selling pressure on Monday, falling to five-week lows below the 1.1100 mark amid a renewed surge in US Dollar demand. The Greenback rallied after the US and China agreed to a 90-day trade truce and pledged to significantly lower tariff rates, lifting sentiment and fuelling broad-based USD strength.
GBP/USD rebounds from lows, retargets 1.3200
GBP/USD came under heavy pressure on Monday, falling to the 1.3140 zone as the Greenback extended its rally. The US Dollar found renewed strength after the US and China reached an agreement to substantially lower tariffs and implement a 90-day pause, keeping the risk complex on the defensive so far.
Gold meets support around $3,200
Gold opened the week under pronounced selling pressure, with princes slipping back to the $3,200 mark per troy ounce. The decline was largely attributed to a broad improvement in risk sentiment following news that the US and China had reached an agreement to substantially reduce and temporarily suspend reciprocal tariffs.
Five fundamentals: Markets eye trade war, Oil-related geopolitics and three US consumer figures Premium
Sino-American trade relations and other deals remain at the top of the agenda. A deal between the US and Iran and Russia-Ukraine talks could upend Oil markets. US Retail Sales, inflation and consumer sentiment are set to trigger significant moves.
Memecoins on the move: WIF, BOME, and FLOKI post double-digit gains as US-China agree on tariff reduction
Dogwifhat, Book of Meme, and FLOKI extend their double-digit rallies on Monday, adding to last week’s surge. The rally is driven by growing risk-on sentiment in crypto markets after the US and China agreed to major tariff reductions.