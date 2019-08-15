Fed’s Kashkari: Fed will debate what to do on rates, he is leaning toward further rate cut – Reuters

Reuters released comments from the President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis while speaking on Minneapolis public radio interview on early Friday morning in Asia.

Key quotes

Fed will debate what to do on rates.

He is leaning toward a further rate cut.

It is definitely a nervous time.

Sees some cautious signs, some signs of optimism on economy.

FX implications

Although the market remains quiet to the news, a general pullback in the US Dollar (USD) and sustained support for the safe-havens can be expected because of the dovish comments.