Fed's Kaplan - Waiting too long to raise rates may leave Fed behind the curveBy Omkar Godbole
Comments from Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan crossing the wires via Reuters-
- Waiting too long to raise rates may leave Fed behind the curve, boost odds of recession
- intends to keep an open mind on raising US interest rates at upcoming Federal Reserve meetings
- US is making good progress on full employment goal
- Cyclical inflation pressures are building, but muted by secular forces limiting pricing power
- Will be looking for signs that cyclical inflationary pressures can offset structural headwinds
