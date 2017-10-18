Fed's Kaplan: Markets signaling sluggish growth in the future

Fed's Kaplan: Markets signaling sluggish growth in the futureBy Eren Sengezer
Speaking at Centers of Growth breakfast conversation at Hearst, in New York, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said that the markets were signaling toward a sluggish growth in the near future.
Key quotes (via Reuters):
- Wary of pushing Fed rates up to 10-year yields
- Potential for neutral rate even lower; cites potential decline in long-term GDP growth
- Worried about short-term tax cut that raises federal debt load, could harm long-term growth
- US worker mobility is near historic low, us lagging in worker development
