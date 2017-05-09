Fed’s Kaplan: Fed should be patient on rates

Fed’s Kaplan: Fed should be patient on ratesBy Omkar Godbole
Robert Kaplan, who is the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, says the Fed should be patient on rate hikes and should get on with the balance sheet runoff.
Key quotes
We may still raise rates this year, but I want to wait and see more information
Fed will be well-served to work down its balance sheet so it has ‘dry powder’ for a future crisis
Hurricane Harvey will mean a tremendous loss of property, much of it is not insured
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.