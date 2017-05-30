Fed's Kaplan expects two more rate hikes in 2017 - CNBC

By Haresh Menghani

Speaking to CNBC, Dallas Fed President Robert S. Kaplan foresees two more Fed rate-hikes in 2017, albeit remained concerned over the recent US macro data disappointment.

Key quotes:

   •  Bond market is showing that economic growth is sluggish
   •  Still see US GDP growth between 2-3%
   •  Labour force slowing due to aging population
   •  Concerned over inflation
   •  Tight labour market should boost inflation
   •  See healthcare & immigration reforms as a possible drag
   •  Balance sheet should be substantially less than it is today
   •  Some correction in the stock market could be healthy
   •  Not factoring fiscal policy into his forecast