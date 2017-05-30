Fed's Kaplan expects two more rate hikes in 2017 - CNBC

Fed's Kaplan expects two more rate hikes in 2017 - CNBCBy Haresh Menghani
Speaking to CNBC, Dallas Fed President Robert S. Kaplan foresees two more Fed rate-hikes in 2017, albeit remained concerned over the recent US macro data disappointment.
Key quotes:
• Bond market is showing that economic growth is sluggish
• Still see US GDP growth between 2-3%
• Labour force slowing due to aging population
• Concerned over inflation
• Tight labour market should boost inflation
• See healthcare & immigration reforms as a possible drag
• Balance sheet should be substantially less than it is today
• Some correction in the stock market could be healthy
• Not factoring fiscal policy into his forecast