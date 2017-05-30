Fed's Kaplan expects two more rate hikes in 2017 - CNBC

Speaking to CNBC, Dallas Fed President Robert S. Kaplan foresees two more Fed rate-hikes in 2017, albeit remained concerned over the recent US macro data disappointment.

Key quotes:

• Bond market is showing that economic growth is sluggish

• Still see US GDP growth between 2-3%

• Labour force slowing due to aging population

• Concerned over inflation

• Tight labour market should boost inflation

• See healthcare & immigration reforms as a possible drag

• Balance sheet should be substantially less than it is today

• Some correction in the stock market could be healthy

• Not factoring fiscal policy into his forecast