Fed's Kaplan: 10-year yield is a natural constraint on how high Fed can raise rates

Fed's Kaplan: 10-year yield is a natural constraint on how high Fed can raise ratesBy Eren Sengezer
Dallas Fed President Kaplan continues to give his remarks in El Paso, Texas, with key quotes (via Reuters) found below:
- Can afford to be patient in removing accommodation
- Decline in 10-year yield is primarily due to lower expectations for U.S. growth
- 10-year yield is a natural constraint on how high the Fed can raise rates
- Fed should be open to new ideas about governance, as long as retain political independence
- Must be very careful not to have a tax cut that is funded by increasing the deficit
- A deficit-funded tax cut would create headwind for future economic growth
- Would like to see a discussion of immigration reform, thoughtful infrastructure investment
