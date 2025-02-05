Fed’s Jefferson: No need to hurry further rate cuts; strong economy makes caution appropriate

Federal Reserve (Fed) Vice Chairman Philip Jefferson was on the wires late Tuesday, commenting on the economic and interest rates outlooks.
Key quotes
No need to hurry further rate cuts; strong economy makes caution appropriate.
Interest rates likely to fall over medium term.
Expect disinflation to continue, though progress may be slow.
Fed faces uncertainty around government policy.
Expect growth and labor market conditions to remain solid.
