Fed's Daly: Fed is positioned to wait and see

Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly noted on Tuesday that the Fed is firmly planted in wait-and-see mode, specifically noting the chilling effect that economic uncertainty has on policymaking.
Key highlights
The economy is in a very good place.
There is continued momentum in the economy though there is uncertainty.
The Fed can take its time to look at data and policy changes.
Business contacts are optimistic.
We have to make sure we get inflation down, the Fed has not finished the job on inflation yet.
The Fed is in a good position to wait and see.
Businesses are bullish about the use of AI and a sense it will improve productivity.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Recovery could still have further legs
AUD/USD extended its Monday’s marked comeback, flirting with multi-day highs around 0.6260 following a decent improvement in the sentiment surrounding the risk-associated universe.
EUR/USD: Next on the upside comes 1.0400
Some respite for EUR/USD saw the pair reverse a multi-day negative streak and refocus its bounce on the key 1.0400 barrier, always on the back of the ongoing correction in the US Dollar.
Gold extends record rally towards $2,850
The upside momentum in Gold prices remain unabated omn Tuesday, with the yellow metal navigating all-time highs near the $2,850 region per ounce troy.
Ethereum could slip under $2,000 in March, odds climb to 10%
Ethereum (ETH) trades at $2,830 on Tuesday. The second-largest cryptocurrency held steady above key support at $2,600, even as $140 million in derivatives positions were liquidated in the past 24 hours.
Trump’s 'big stick, then carrot' diplomacy ignites market rebound
In a classic case of “hit ’em with a big stick, then dangle the carrot” diplomacy, President Donald Trump has agreed to delay the 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico for one month after a conversation with his counterparts on Monday. This dramatic U-turn came just as the neighbouring nations teetered on the edge of a full-blown trade war.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.