Fed’s Hammack: Reasonable to expect more disinflation

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack argued on Thursday that while inflationary pressures have been easing, they have not yet reached the desired levels.
Key Quotes
Inflation has eased notably but hasn't returned to goal.
Inflation readings have improved in recent months.
Fed policy has helped cool inflation process.
Longer run inflation expectations have been anchored.
Inflation has eased amid strong job market, good growth.
Reasonable to expect more disinflation.
Housing-related inflation could be issue for a while.
